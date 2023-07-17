Stephen Curry wants to settle things with Sabrina Ionescu from beyond the 3-point arc

Now that he has conquered golf, Stephen Curry is ready to settle things with Sabrina Ionescu on the court.

While Curry was on the golf course Friday en route to an American Century Golf Championship win, Ionescu put on a shooting clinic the likes of which not even Curry has displayed. In the final round of the WNBA's All-Star 3-Point Contest, Ionescu connected on 25 of 27 shots for a runaway, 37-point win over runner-up Sami Whitcomb. She hit 20 straight 3-pointers in the process.

Curry took notice.

Curry is the undisputed 3-point GOAT. But even he hasn't come close to a run like that. Curry won the NBA's 3-Point Contest twice (2015, 2021). His 2021 victory saw him pour in 31 points in a round, his best effort in the 40-point format. His best streak in a contest is 13 straight.

Now, thanks to Ionescu, he has a new goal.

"I gotta go after Sabrina's record ... She went crazy with the 37 PTS in their All-Star weekend." pic.twitter.com/s8iNjyQy0e — ESPN (@espn) July 17, 2023

"Now I've gotta go after Sabrina's record," Curry told ESPN on Monday. "She went crazy with the 37 points in their All-Star weekend. So I guess — we've gotta settle that one, for sure. Who's the best 3-point competition shooter?"

Ionescu is down.

What does this mean? Is Curry simply targeting eclipsing Ionescu at a future NBA 3-Point Contest? Or did he just challenge Ionescu to a one-on-one competition? He answered the question on the spot, so he hasn't likely thought this one out. But if they really want to have fun with this, a head-to-head contest is in order.

This would involve some logistical challenges, of course. Would it take place at one of the leagues' All-Star weekends? Would they set up an exhibition independent of the league's All-Star festivities? It's worth figuring out.

Curry and Ionescu have long shared a mutual respect and admiration. Let's add some some friendly competition to the mix.