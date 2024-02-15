Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu highlights NBA & WNBA’s greatness | No Cap Room

Yahoo Sports NBA writers Jake Fischer and Dan Devine look ahead to this weekend’s 3-point showdown at All-Star Weekend and why the Warriors and Liberty stars should provide a show to be seen. Hear the full conversation on “No Cap Room” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

JAKE FISCHER: Steph or Sabrina, new event for the NBA and the WNBA, trying to always market the women's game as much as they can. And this should bring a lot of eyeballs onto Sabrina and the rest of the W. I hope that it is a steep competition. We don't need the trolls to have an opportunity if Steph just comes out and waxes Sabrina. I'm not saying that's what I think is going to happen. She's a phenomenal shooter. Shoutout to the best team that plays in Barclays Center, the New York Liberty.

I just am hoping that this event works out well because there's plenty of things-- plenty of ideas the NBA comes up with that fall flat on their face. I'm hoping this is not one of them.

DAN DEVINE: I mean, if nothing else, it's a way to highlight two super-famous people. And Sabrina Ionescu, her shoe is like-- and I don't know a ton about the sneaker game. But I know there's a lot of dudes wearing the Sabrina ones. I know that they are a popular shoe not just here in New York but abroad. And highlighting that personality, highlighting-- and as you said, I think it was like 37 out of 40 in the 3-point contest that she was in at the WNBA All-Star weekend. So the potential for a, can you top this, to highlight the skills of the women's game, I think it could be really cool.

She's shooting WNBA balls from the WNBA line. Steph is shooting NBA balls from the NBA line. The part where, when somebody just hits like nine shots in a row, everyone gets excited about that. So no matter who's the one doing the shooting and which size of ball or line they are shooting from, it should be pretty rad. And it's more about the personalities than anything else.

My concern is mostly about, is there going to be a comedy bit inserted in the middle of it, where Kevin Hart starts shooting balls again? I don't know. I don't know if we need that in the middle of it. But--

JAKE FISCHER: I hope not.

DAN DEVINE: We'll see.

JAKE FISCHER: I will say, the difference between a men's ball and a women's ball is just 1 ounce, 29.5 versus 28.5. It is still a crazy difference. I remember in college when I played pickup a few times with the women's team, it was basically like, the guys who played pickup all the time at the gym, one day, the women would come in in the offseason. And they'd just be like, who wants to play us. And we had to play with their ball. It was so much different. It's crazy what an ounce does.