  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stephen Curry throws shade at LeBron James during the ESPYs

Robert Marvi
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephen Curry
    Stephen Curry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • LeBron James
    LeBron James
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James have had something of a low-key rivalry over the years.

They faced off in the NBA Finals four straight times from 2015 to 2018, as well as once in the play-in tournament in 2021.

Curry’s team has won three five matchups.

Right now, he is on top of the world, having just won the NBA championship and Finals MVP award, while James is coming off a disastrous season in which the Lakers failed to reach the play-in tournament.

During the ESPY awards on Wednesday, Curry threw a bit of shade toward James.

Via Lakers Daily:

“Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry hilariously took a shot at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James while hosting the ESPYs on Wednesday night.”

The two don’t really have a contentious relationship. In fact, James recently said that he would want to play with Curry if he could.

List

How Thomas Bryant can be a significant help for the Lakers

Recommended Stories