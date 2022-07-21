Stephen Curry throws shade at LeBron James during the ESPYs

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James have had something of a low-key rivalry over the years.

They faced off in the NBA Finals four straight times from 2015 to 2018, as well as once in the play-in tournament in 2021.

Curry’s team has won three five matchups.

Right now, he is on top of the world, having just won the NBA championship and Finals MVP award, while James is coming off a disastrous season in which the Lakers failed to reach the play-in tournament.

During the ESPY awards on Wednesday, Curry threw a bit of shade toward James.

Steph with the LeBron jokes already pic.twitter.com/Gb9BqqG0nR — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 21, 2022

The two don’t really have a contentious relationship. In fact, James recently said that he would want to play with Curry if he could.

