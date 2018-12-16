Stephen Curry talked to a retired NASA astronaut about why spreading conspiracies can be dangerous

Stephen Curry spoke with retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly on Saturday. (AP Photos)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has had quite the week after suggesting the moon landing was faked. Curry — who has since said he was just joking — got invited to NASA to look at moon rocks and got trolled by the Sacramento Kings.

On Saturday, Curry decided to do some damage control. He had a conversation with retired astronaut Scott Kelly, and made sure to broadcast the chat on Instagram Live.

Over 20 million of Curry’s followers had the chance to tune in to learn why pushing conspiracy theories, even in a joking manner, can have grave consequences.

Part of @StephenCurry30's conversation with retired astronaut Scott Kelly: "What happens is when people believe those things, they believe the other things that are more important, like climate change not being real and vaccines and 9/11 being a government conspiracy theory." pic.twitter.com/fOhst05e1w — Michelle R. Martinelli (@MMartinelli4) December 15, 2018





In that snippet of the conversation, Kelly explained why sharing conspiracy theories is dangerous.

Kelly said:

“What happens is when people believe those things [is] they believe the other things that are more important, like climate change not being real, and vaccines and 911 being a government conspiracy theory. So, that’s why I recognize and I think it is so important to have a conversation like this. Because it … highlights science, like you said. And science is so, so important to our kids, our country and our economy.”

Kelly joined NASA in 1996 and made four trips to space during his career. He retired in 2016.

