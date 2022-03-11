Stephen Curry surprises heartbroken fan with pregame meeting after her crying video went viral

Golden State took on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday for a crucial Western Conference battle, but before the game, Warriors guard Stephen Curry had some business to take care of. And a 10-year girl went home with a great memory for life.

PJ O'Byrne is a big Curry fan, so for her birthday her parents got her Warriors tickets for a Dec. 30 game in Denver. But the game was postponed because the Nuggets didn't have enough healthy players due to COVID and other injuries.

That game was moved to Monday and PJ was set to cheer on her favorite player and made a sign for him, but there was only one problem. Curry was among three starters who didn't travel to Denver for the game because Warriors coach Steve Kerr wanted to rest them.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after Jordan Poole hit a 3-point basket late in the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Cameras caught PJ as she began to cry when she discovered Curry was not in the Monday lineup. Curry found out about it and took action after the footage went viral.

After a postponed game, a DNP and a few tears, 10-year-old Dubs fan PJ finally got her birthday wish and met Steph tonight. 🥺@KerithBurke has the full story ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Q9lF5apljY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 11, 2022

Fortunately, the Warriors were back in Denver on Thursday and Curry and the Warriors arranged for tickets for PJ and her family. The two-time MVP also met her before the game and PJ again shed tears; this time tears of joy and happiness.

"Did you bring that card? Can I sign it for you?" Curry asked PJ when they met.

And PJ's favorite player delivered big time, scoring 34 points in the Warriors 113-102 victory.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stephen Curry shares heartwarming moment with young heartbroken fan