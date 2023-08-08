Stephen Curry surprises fans at Paramore concert, performs 'Misery Business' on stage

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry can do it all. He's one of the best 3-point shooters in NBA history, is a two-time MVP and a four-time champion. He also can belt out a Paramore song like most emo-loving millennials.

Curry surprised Paramore fans Monday night, appearing on stage at the Chase Center during the band's concert and performing "Misery Business" with the group.

Steph Curry pulled up to the Chase Center to perform with Paramore 🤘🎤



(via @ChaseCenter)



pic.twitter.com/6C8MK2hrXz — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 8, 2023

The rest of the band looks fired up to see Curry perform the song. One of the band's guitarists has a huge smile on his face as Curry starts singing. Lead singer Hayley Williams expresses surprise once Curry starts performing.

To his credit, Curry turns in a strong performance. His singing isn't bad, but his stage presence really elevates the clip. It shouldn't come as a huge shock that Curry is capable of entertaining a huge crowd, but performing in this manner should be out of his comfort zone. He has no trepidation as he takes the mic. His commitment to going all the way is both impressive and admirable.

Following Monday's concert, Paramore heads to the Pacific Northwest. The band will play in Washington on Wednesday and Oregon on Thursday. It's unclear whether Curry will take his act on the road and appear at those concerts, though it seems unlikely.

Curry is probably too busy training for the upcoming NBA season. The Warriors have unfinished business after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs last season. After the postseason upset, Curry will no doubt be motivated to win his fifth NBA championship.

When he's putting in all that hard work this offseason, you can probably guess what will be blasting through his headphones.