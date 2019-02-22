Stephen Curry surprised even himself after throwing down a dunk against the Kings

Despite what you may have heard, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry can do it all. Some might have questioned that statement after Curry missed a wide-open dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers in January, but he redeemed himself in the waning seconds of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

Problem is, no one watched that game. The 2019 NBA All-Star Game saw its ratings tie a record low. Not only that, but it’s not as if players are giving tremendous defensive effort during the All-Star Game.

In order to prove to the world he could dunk in an actual game that counted, Curry made sure to throw down a jam during Thursday’s 125-123 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The 30-year-old Curry struck with a little over six minutes to go in the first quarter. He managed to get loose behind the Kings’ defense, giving him an easy path to the basket. Kevin Durant hit Curry with a perfect bounce pass, and Curry threw down his dunk. He made sure to hang on the rim for just an extra second to let everyone appreciate the moment.

The entire Warriors bench jumped up and erupted at the sight of Curry dunking. Even Curry might have been surprised. As he began running back to play defense, Curry put both his hands against his cheeks just to let everyone else know he was shocked he successfully dunked during a game.

That seemed to set the tone for Curry. He continued sinking shots all night, finishing the game with 36 points.

Stephen Curry proved he could dunk during Thursday’s game. (Getty Images)

For Curry, the dunk was redemption after his mistake against the Lakers in January. Curry slipped and fell while going for a wide-open dunk, and moments later, he uncharacteristically air-balled a three.

The sequence was so out of character that it came up while Curry appeared as a guest on “The Late Late Show” with James Corden.

At least now Curry will have something less embarrassing to discuss with Corden the next time he appears on the program.

