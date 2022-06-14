Stephen Curry streak of 233 games with made 3 ends, he’s okay with that

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry had never been in a playoff game where he didn’t make a 3-pointer. He hadn’t played in a game since November of 2018 where he didn’t knock down at least one 3.

Until Monday night.

Curry went 0-of-9 from 3 (and 7-of-22 overall), but the Warriors won Game 5 anyway.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been happier after a 0-for-whatever type of night,” Curry said. “Just knowing the context of the game, the other ways you tried to impact the game and the fact that, you know, you had four guys step up in meaningful ways to help us win offensively.”

Curry’s shot was just off on Monday night, which was a bit of a shock after his 43-point outing in Game 4. Curry had made 25 3-pointers through the first four games.

The Celtics’ defense deserves some credit for Curry’s off game. They did a much better job of playing him up higher, being more physical, and not losing him when he gave up the ball and relocated.

“Boston did a really good job defensively, as we would expect. They are a great defensive team,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I thought they put more pressure on him early in pick-and-roll. And Steph missed some open ones, too. So it’s always a combination. But even for the best shooter in the world, you know, games like this happen. And fortunately they don’t happen too often. I like Steph coming off of a game like this, too. I like his ability to bounce back.”

That was something a few Warriors mentioned — an off night for Curry in Game 5 means watch out in Game 6.

“He was 0-for-9 from three,” Draymond Green said. “He’s going to be livid going into Game 6, and that’s exactly what we need.”

