Stephen Curry signs 'Wish You Were Here' card for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' crew to give to LeBron James

Media Day for any championship event has become a wide-ranging affair that combines hard-hitting questions from beat writers with random, fun ones from the entertainment sector.

Guillermo Rodriguez is the latter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” personality has been doing this at the NBA Finals for a decade and he’s accustomed to seeing superstar LeBron James, whose Los Angeles Lakers missed the postseason. It’s the first time since 2010 the Finals have been without James.

Stephen Curry is in his fifth consecutive final while the championship series is without LeBron James for the first time since 2010. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

In his absence, Guillermo asked Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to sign a sweet “Wish You Were Here” card.

“LeBron’s not back?” Curry asks the day before dropping a Finals career-high 47 points. “... I’m going to sign it and say, ‘Save me a cigar later.’”

Guillermo asked Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet if he missed LeBron. As the team that took its opening to win the Eastern Conference, that was a “no.”

Guillermo asks some Raptors if it’s fun to be Canadian, mistakenly uses a very different term than “three-peat” and recruits for his new NBA team from Mexico. Ideally there will be a follow-up in L.A. in which he delivers the card to its recipient.

More from Yahoo Sports: