Stephen Curry shows off excellent ball-handling skills to completely fool Magic

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry can do more than shoot threes. Turns out, Curry is equally as dangerous when he’s putting on moves and driving the lane.

The 30-year-old Curry showed he’s got ball-handling skills for days during Thursday’s 103-96 loss to the Orlando Magic. In the first quarter, Curry put the moves on the Magic to penetrate the defense for an easy layup.

Curry started the play with some nasty between-the-legs and behind-the-back dribbles to unnerve Isaiah Briscoe. After leading Briscoe into a screen, Curry once again went behind the back and drove into the lane. He split two defenders, using the backboard to sink the layup.

Stephen Curry showed some excellent ball-handling skills Thursday. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

While the Warriors lost, that play set the tone for Curry’s night. He led the team with 33 points.

With the loss, the team has now gone 2-4 in its last six games. The Warriors are not in any danger of missing the playoffs, but they’ve been uncharacteristically vulnerable lately.

They’ll look to turn that around against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

