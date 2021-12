Yahoo Sports Videos

Stephen Curry further cements his GOAT legacy, breaking the NBA’s all-time made 3-pointers record in front of Ray Allen and Reggie Miller at Madison Square Garden. In the historic contest, the Warriors beat the Knicks who are suffering a COVID outbreak along with multiple teams across various pro sports leagues. Among the COVID chaos, The Rush is reviving its Good News Tracker, featuring feel-good stories about Candace Parker and J.R. Smith.