Stephen Curry sets All-Star quarter and half 3-point records, nears game record

Booed during All-Star intros after years of tormenting Cleveland in the NBA Finals, Warriors star Stephen Curry won over fans with his splendid shooting.

Curry shot 8-for-11 on 3-pointers in the first half of tonight’s All-Star game, setting a couple records:

Stephen Curry set #NBAAllStar records with 6 threes in a quarter and 8 threes in a half. The record for threes in an #NBAllStar Game is 9. pic.twitter.com/k7r6DnJLDl — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) February 21, 2022

Curry infamously never won Finals MVP in those series against the Cavaliers. But back in his home state, he could win All-Star MVP.

