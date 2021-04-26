  • Oops!
Stephen Curry sets NBA record for 3-pointers in a calendar month with 85

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Stephen Curry's scintillating April is now in the record books.

The two-time NBA MVP added to his epic three-point shooting month on Sunday with seven triples in the Golden State Warriors' 117-113 win over the Sacramento Kings.

That gives Curry – averaging 38.2 points per game in April – a total of 85 three-pointers in the month of April. He's shooting 47% from beyond the arc this month.

He could continue adding to that total, too. Golden State plays Dallas on Tuesday and at Minnesota on Thursday to cap off the month.

Steph Curry is averaging 38.9 over his last eight games.
Curry eclipses the previous record held by Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, who made 82 three-pointers back in November of 2019 with the Houston Rockets. Curry previously passed Wilt Chamberlain by becoming the Warriors' all-time leading scorer on April 12. The 6-2 guard had previously set the record for being the first player in NBA history over 33 years old to score 30 points in 11 consecutive games – passing Kobe Bryant's 2012 record.

Curry's torrid stretch has catapulted the Warriors into the playoff picture, winning seven of their last nine. They're a few games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stephen Curry sets NBA record for 3-pointers in a calendar month

