Stephen Curry will set an NBA 3-point record at Madison Square Garden. Warriors-Knicks tickets will be expensive.

In all likelihood, Stephen Curry will become the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made sometime Tuesday night.

His Golden State Warriors are facing the New York Knicks (arriving in the Big Apple on Tuesday morning because of plane issues the previous night).

He needs two 3-pointers to clear Reggie Miller on the all-time list. Curry will likely set the record at Madison Square Garden, the "World's Most Famous Arena." That's the court on which he once scored 54 points, a de facto coming-out performance on Feb. 27, 2013, that served as a precursor for his future greatness.

And it will be crazy expensive to watch it happen live.

Steph Curry is averaging 5.4 3-pointers per game this season.

ANALYSIS: Stephen Curry once used 3-pointer as a weapon. Now the shot has 'revolutionized' the NBA.

Ticket prices eclipsed the $500 threshold on the secondary market by Tuesday afternoon.

After fees, a single seat at MSG cost:

Ticketmaster: $533.95

StubHub: $598.75

SeatGeek: $654.00

TickPick: $675.00

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stephen Curry NBA record game: Warriors-Knicks tickets expensive