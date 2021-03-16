Stephen Curry sells one of his Bay Area homes for $1.4 million

Eat This, Not That!

When someone asks you how you take your coffee, do you respond "with milk and sugar, please!" or, "I'd prefer a pour-over."The method in which you make your coffee might just be even more important than what you put in it, assuming you add anything at all. Aside from the classic drip method, there are several ways you can make a satisfying, rich cup of java right in the comforts of home. Whether you prefer espresso, cold brew, or even a cup of joe from a Moka pot, there's no shortage of great options.However, one of the easiest methods of them all may also result in the best tasting cup of coffee, as well, that is—if you do it correctly. If you have a French press at home, you may already know what we're talking about. Coffee that's made (correctly) using the French press method is both dense, simple, and so irresistibly smooth. And, there's an easy coffee hack you can employ to ensure you're making the most palatable cup. (Related: 100 Easiest Recipes You Can Make).What's the easiest hack for making French press coffee?The key? It's all about the way you grind your coffee beans. After you measure how much coffee you'll need using your scale and transfer them into the coffee grinder, you'll want to grind the beans so that they are coarse—not finely ground. In other words, the less grind time the better.As far as measurements go, Blue Bottle Coffee recommends starting with a 1:12 coffee-to-water ratio. So, if you're using 350 grams of water, for example, you'll then want to grind about 30 grams of coffee. Place the coarse coffee grounds into your French press and gently pour the hot water from your kettle on top. Cover with the lid and let steep for four minutes before pressing the plunger down.You'll know if you made the coffee grinds too fine because you'll notice the plunger won't go down as smoothly, in fact, it may even require a lot of force. Alternatively, if you don't grind your coffee beans enough, the plunger may go down too quickly, which will yield a less flavorful cup of coffee.And, if you're looking for a new French press to invest in, we recommend checking out the ESPRO Coffee French Press P7 as it includes two micro-filters that remove the grit and sludge that sometimes accompanies coffee made the French press way. Additionally, its double-walled stainless steel feature enables coffee to stay hotter for longer, so you don't feel pressured to pour a giant cup each time your prepare it.Regardless of what equipment you have at home, the key concern is the coffee grind. So next time you're making coffee for yourself or a friend, you'll know how to make the best cup every single time.And if you love drinking it black, be sure to read up on What Happens To Your Body When You Drink Black Coffee.