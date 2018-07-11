Stephen Curry says Warriors aren't 'ruining the NBA,' tells LeBron James 'you’ve still got to beat us'

Stephen Curry doesn’t seem worried about much right now. The defending NBA champ recently became a father to his third child, and his team, the Golden State Warriors, just re-signed Kevin Durant and added DeMarcus Cousins. So things are pretty good for the two-time MVP. Even with LeBron James now in his conference, Curry was confident as he spoke to USA Today.

Curry doesn’t think the Warriors are ‘ruining the NBA’

The recent charge against the Warriors is that they are “ruining the NBA.” Having won three of the last four NBA championships, the Warriors went out and got Cousins, coming off a torn Achilles, on a cheap deal. They now have a starting lineup that features five All Stars.

But Curry, 30, vehemently disagrees with the “ruining the NBA” sentiment.

So everybody says how we’re ruining the NBA – I love that phrasing; it’s the dumbest phrase ever. We are always trying to find a way to get better. If we were just happy with winning a championship and staying stagnant, we wouldn’t be doing ourselves justice. Obviously with KD (Kevin Durant signing in 2016), with DeMarcus this summer, with the bench guys that we’ve been able to sign, everybody is trying to get better and we just happen to be the ones who set the pace and set the narrative around how you need to structure your team to beat us.

The Warriors are seemingly in great position to win again with a stacked lineup, but as Curry acknowledged, not trying to improve would be unwise and just wouldn’t make any sense in any context, regardless of how good the team was the previous year.

Curry doesn’t seem too worried about LeBron James

While the Cousins signing was a shocking one, it certainly wasn’t the biggest one. That belongs to James, who is leaving the Eastern Conference for the first time by joining the Lakers.

The Lakers are still very much a work in progress, with a bevy of short-term deals being made to players such as JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson and Rajon Rondo. But with James in the mix alongside some young talent, Los Angeles will be vastly improved. Still, Curry isn’t all too concerned about sharing a conference — and state — with the four-time MVP.

I don’t know what they’re going to be as a team, because obviously it’s brand new and they don’t have their identity. But at the end of the day they’ll come together with LeBron leading the charge… It’s going to be fun for fans, playing (more) in the regular season and who knows in the playoffs. So the West obviously got stronger with LeBron but you’ve still got to beat us.

