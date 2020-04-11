JaVale McGee took over the NBA’s Instagram feed Friday and went live for an edition of “The PIERRE Show,” which was destined to be entertaining (and right now we all need the entertainment).



McGee brought in Stephen Curry and took some questions to throw at the two-time MVP. The best one was what team does he look at on the schedule, what player does he find guarding him and think he can drop 60?

McGee’s reaction is the best.

Steph’s confident he can drop a 60-piece on anybody 😤 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/xHkJcvSOu7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2020





Do you doubt Curry could drop 60 on anyone?

When Stephen Curry says he can drop 60 on anybody JaVale McGee flips out (VIDEO) originally appeared on NBCSports.com