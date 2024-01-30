Stephen Curry, Sabrina Ionescu going head-to-head from 3 during All-Star Saturday night

The NBA's All-Time leading 3-point shooter and the WNBA's record holder for 3-pointers in a single season will go head to head in a 3-point shootout on All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu will compete in an event entitled "Stephen vs. Sabrina" the first 3-point challenge between NBA and WNBA players. The event will follow standard 3-point contest rules. Curry will shoot from the NBA line with NBA basketballs and Ionescu will shoot from the WNBA line with WNBA balls.

The event will be held between the Starry 3-point Contest and the AT&T Dunk Contest on All-Star Saturday Night.

Ionescu challenged Curry to a 3-point competition after she scored 37 points out of a possible 40 in finals of the 3-point contest at the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, a single-round event record. Curry brought it back up when mic'd up during the Warriors game against the Kings on TNT on Jan. 25.

According to a press release, "Curry’s Eat.Learn.Play. nonprofit and Ionescu’s SI20Foundation will receive a donation from the NBA and WNBA. In addition, each shot made by Curry and Ionescu will trigger a donation from State Farm to the NBA Foundation to support economic empowerment in the Black community. Each regular 3-pointer made will be valued at $1,000. The money ball at $2,000 and the “STARRY Range Ball” – a deep 3-pointer from 29-feet, 9 inches away – at $3,000."

Curry has won two All-Star weekend 3-point contests in his career and holds the all-time record for regular season 3-pointers with 3,577. The previous record was Ray Allen's 2,973. He leads the NBA in 3-pointers this season with 187. Ionescu set the WNBA record in 2023 with 128 3s.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Stephen Curry, Sabrina Ionescu set up All-Star 3-point contest