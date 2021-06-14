Stephen Curry rooting for Sixers, makes bold NBA Finals prediction

Steph Curry rooting for Sixers, makes bold Finals prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Seth Curry is in an unusual position. He’s definitely not used to advancing further into the NBA playoffs than his older brother, future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry

Now that Steph is playing the role of supportive sibling, he’s leaning into it.

Steph told the San Francisco Chronicle that he's rooting hard for his little brother’s team, and he threw in a bold prediction.

“I’m a pseudo-Sixer fan now,” Stephen said, predicting a Philadelphia-Utah Finals, with Philadelphia winning and Seth Curry named Finals MVP.

“We’re going storybook,” Stephen said with a laugh.

A Sixers-Jazz NBA Finals wouldn’t be entirely out of question. Both teams are rolling through the postseason, with each team winning its first-round series four games to one and currently leading 2-1 in the conference semifinals.

But Seth Curry winning Finals MVP would definitely be a storybook finish. He’s third on the Sixers in scoring at nearly 17 points per game this postseason, although he’s dropped 20 or more in three of the team’s last four games.

To outshine Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Ben Simmons would take a herculean effort. But Sixers fans appreciate the two-time league MVP being the wind beneath Seth’s wings for once.