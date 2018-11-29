Stephen Curry to return to Warriors lineup on Saturday vs. Pistons

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Wednesday that he expects All-Star guard Stephen Curry to return to the lineup on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.

Curry has missed the last 10 games with a groin strain suffered on Nov. 8 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Warriors have missed Curry

His absence has coincided with the most tumultuous tenure the Warriors have experienced since the their championship run began in 2015.

Warriors fans won’t have to see Stephen Curry in a suit much longer. (Getty)

Internal feuding, on-court losing

Golden State has gone 5-5 since his injury and seen public and private bickering between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green dominate the headlines.

The internal feud began after a Nov. 12 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers when Green declined to give the ball to Durant at the end of regulation for a potential game-winner and Durant admonished him on the court.

The on-court conflict continued to the locker room where Green reportedly brought Durant’s impending free agency into play and called him a bitch, ultimately resulting in a one-game suspension handed down by the team.

Draymond Green still out

Green has since missed time with a sprained toe, which Kerr expects to keep him sidelined for the next couple of games. The Warriors have looked uncharacteristically vulnerable during the 10-game stretch, but have rallied to win three straight.

With Curry set to return to the lineup, Golden State could soon be back to its old dominant ways.

