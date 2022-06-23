Stephen Curry was rejected by Duke

At one point during their hour-long podcast conversation, Rex brought up Stephen’s recruitment and how he tried to help him land a spot on Duke’s roster as a walk-on. However, Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski and associate head coach Johnny Dawkins ultimately turned him down. “When Steph was in high school, he was going into his senior year and he wanted to go to an ACC school — he wanted to go to Duke,” Chapman said, and Dell agreed. “And I knew Johnny Dawkins a little better than you did at the time, because I was with [agent] David Falk and Johnny was also with David Falk. I remember you said, ‘Steph would like to go there!’ Johnny and Coach K won’t like that I’m telling this, but so what… I called Johnny one day and I said, ‘Look, Dell’s son, Stephen, he’s [good]…’ And he said, ‘Yeah, yeah, I know. Let me get back with you.’ “This was just to be a walk-on. This was just to be a walk-on! He got back with me the next day and he said, ‘We’re full up this year, maybe next year though.’ So, Stephen signed with Davidson.”

Source: Alex Kennedy @ basketballnews.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30

I’m finally awake!! 😂🍾🏆 Had to tell y’all about Level Up, my new series w/ @snapchat profiling young athletes and empowering them to reach that next level. Bringing joy in everything we do…debuting this Sat. 📲 https://t.co/QRW1Xq6WPV pic.twitter.com/LRuPqIbGs5 – 9:36 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “This is the best I’ve ever seen him.” Kerr mentioned how moving forward it will be harder for Steph to log full 82-game seasons, but envisioned “there’s no reason he can’t have playoff runs like this.” – 2:56 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s playoff performance: “This was the best I’ve ever seen him in terms of his two-way performance.” – 2:56 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

A random woman tried to kiss Steph Curry 👀😂

🎥 urfaselol/Reddit pic.twitter.com/eEWErJasWz – 5:20 AM

Story continues

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard

With @EphraimSalaam. Who has more leverage: Kyrie or the Nets? Would the Lakers push all-in on Irving? Is Steph Curry now top-10 all-time? & more! Guests: @John Hollinger @adaniels33

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:48 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

2022 #NBADraft Prospects:

Spacing and Rim Protection

2022 #NBA Leaders:

Stephen Curry 4.5 3PM/G

Jaren Jackson 7.4% BLK% pic.twitter.com/CFj0AI7dl9 – 12:09 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

What’s the ceiling on this lineup:

– Westbrook

– Harris

– Durant

– Simmons

– M. Turner

—

– Mills

– Curry

– Tucker/Ingles

– Ja. Green

– Biyombo

– K. Edwards

– C. Thomas

– D. Sharpe – 12:09 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

The last 10 years… Curry vs. LeBron pic.twitter.com/XiPnsxgbTu – 11:09 AM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

My favorite photo from today. The confetti rained down as Steph Curry let out a yell, while the bus crossed the threshold into the official parade route & fans erupted. A 4-time NBA Champion & the 2022 Finals MVP. “What are they gonna say now?” #dubnation #goldblooded @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Lxx5rLfJN2 – 8:36 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Steph Curry, man of the people. Enjoying the moment. Champagne showers on Market Street. pic.twitter.com/jPLzMJljlu – 6:59 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry jokingly said that he won’t be good until he plays for Steve Kerr on Team USA.

Would you guys like to see Curry in the 2024 Olympics? – 6:16 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

Steph Curry holding the Kobe Bryant Trophy (NBA All-Star Game MVP), Magic Johnson Trophy (Western Conference Finals MVP) and Bill Russell Trophy (NBA Finals MVP). pic.twitter.com/3zIQwdTuQw – 5:51 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Steph Curry has more seasons with 200+ 3-pointers than

Reggie Miller

Ray Allen

Peja Stojakovic

Dirk Nowitzki

Kevin Durant

combined. pic.twitter.com/9l5uO02V5P – 4:46 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

More Stephen Curry flex pic.twitter.com/9IqQDcCG6I – 4:30 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Stephen Curry flex pic.twitter.com/SgbimFKN0J – 4:28 PM

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30

What they gonna say now??? pic.twitter.com/4dV4iT69ZH – 3:19 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“This goes to the real question. What are they going to say now?,” Stephen Curry said. – 2:09 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Klay Thompson jokes to Stephen Curry: “Who cries on the basketball court?” – 2:08 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

What a flex by Steph Curry. He’s ready to roll.

📸: @Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/aHs6L2y4t6 – 1:25 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

At the @Golden State Warriors’ Parade today, Stephen Curry is wearing an Anatomix Spawn PE from when he first signed with @UnderArmour in 2013, along with his 3 prior Championship rings on a chain. pic.twitter.com/5ELUitmU6V – 1:18 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Damn, I’m getting Steph Curry vibes about all this Jaden Ivey stuff today. #Knicks – 12:58 PM

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30

The @UnderratedGolf Tour kicks off tomorrow!! S/o @callawaygolf for the love ⛳️ Time to celebrate now, wouldn’t you say?? 😏🍾 pic.twitter.com/cFQkT0GhUp – 12:50 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“He made the world move.”

The Warriors championship parade is about everybody. None more than Steph Curry, though.

My column after the Warriors won their fourth championship in the last eight seasons, cementing Steph’s spot on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:35 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

We’ve got plenty of gear for sale along the parade route – fan horns. Chef Curry hats, and Draymond Green big heads!! 😆 😂 this is at Market and Drumm streets near the start of the parade route. It is already a party down here! @kron4news #dubnation #goldblooded pic.twitter.com/ADCU0PgUJe – 10:57 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

hard not to feel bad for KD, but he’s in a mess of his own making.

Durant chose to leave the comfy confines of Golden State and the chance to spend the rest of his career alongside another all-time great in Steph Curry.

Instead, KD decided to hitch his future to Kyrie Irving. – 10:19 AM

More on this storyline

“Well, Stephen blows up, of course. At the end of that year, everybody in the country wanted Stephen,” Chapman said. “They saw that he was at Davidson and thought, ‘No way he stays at Davidson.’ And when I say everybody, I mean everybody — Kentucky, Tennessee, Duke, everyone wanted Stephen to come. And I had people calling me [asking], ‘Can you put me in touch with Dell?’ -via basketballnews.com / June 23, 2022

95.7 The Game: “The reality is Steph is still gaining power, strength, and speed, as crazy as it sounds.” Curry’s trainer Brandon Payne on the Hall-of-Famer at age 34. (via @SteinyGuru957 ) -via Twitter / June 23, 2022

The year belonged to Finals MVP Steph Curry, who became the league’s most marketed player, accounting for 28% of the NBA’s social video plays amid a pair of legendary performances in the title series. The matchup, star presence, and aggressive marketing made for a record-breaking NBA Finals on social media. -via Front Office Sports / June 21, 2022