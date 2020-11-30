Stephen Curry Is Ready to Prove Everyone Wrong Again

Back in 2015, when Under Armour released his first signature shoe, Steph Curry says there were no discussions that he might one day get an entire brand under the sportswear company’s umbrella. But he’d finish out 2015 by winning the first of back-to-back NBA MVP awards, and the first of his three NBA titles. He quickly became one of the NBA’s most beloved stars, and UA’s lifeline in the sneakers wars against Nike. So today, some five years later, Curry is getting the Jordan treatment, with UA announcing the launch of Curry Brand.

In addition to releasing new footwear and apparel, Curry Brand will be purpose-driven, partnering with organizations and lending resources in an effort to grow participation in youth sports across the country’s underserved communities. “You look around here in Oakland [and see] the lack of representation and support and resources for kids to play organized sports, to have safe spaces to play, to have coaches that are skilled and trained and know how to connect with the community,” says Curry.

The launch comes at a key moment in his career. After a run of incredible dominance (on a team whose offensive system seemed as joyful to play in as it was to watch), his Warriors hit a skid of bad losses: KD and Klay Thompson to injuries in the 2019 NBA Finals that series to the Raptors, Durant to Brooklyn, Steph himself early last season to a broken hand, the chance to play in the bubble at all (thanks to their 15-50 record), and, just last week, Klay Thompson to an Achilles tear ahead of the 2020-21 season. But as he proved shortly after releasing that signature shoe, you never know when Steph Curry might unleash an unexpected and historic run.

We spoke to Steph about his new brand, using his platform to do good, handling last year’s setbacks, and the message he’s delivering his young teammates in the wake of Thompson’s injury.

How did this idea for Curry Brand first come together? When did those conversations start?

It was mostly in the last two or three years where we actually started thinking about it. It always comes down to the why. Why are you doing this? Why would you want to do this? I think timing is everything in life. I’ve learned a lot of the lessons I need to learn. The ability to put my fingerprint on everything that we do, it requires time, requires leadership. That's part of the buildup to the why now.

Then the why we're doing it is: you see the opportunity to carve our own lane It's about the mission, and how it ties into everything else that I've been able and blessed to be able to do, especially with our foundation, Eat. Learn. Play. And for that Play pillar, we need more change and more resources in the right hands, in the right places. And I have the ability to do that. So that's the why.

We want to change the game for good. That's a catchy tagline, but it's literally about a commitment to the community. Everything that we do has impact and has meaningful traction with changing kids' lives.

When you say get the resources in the right hands, in the right places, what are some of those hands and places?

In some of the underserved or underprivileged communities, especially black and Brown communities around the country—Oakland is a strong data point in the sense—youth participation in sports is less than 17% in some of those communities.

Wow.

That's exactly what I said when I heard that. In the first year, we're committing over $1 million to creating safe spaces to play, whether it's court refurbishments or renovating community centers here in Oakland. So we're trying to do at least three of those in 2021, and supporting over 25 programs that reach kids in these communities and get them into active lifestyles and participation in sports and have some structure and a purpose around those.

And then I've been blessed to have so many amazing coaches and people that have directed me and motivated me throughout my journey, [so] we're doing a partnership with the Positive Coaches Alliance and trying to reach over 1500 coaches and leaders in these communities to help give them the right training and access to proper resources.

Through the first year, that's a very tangible and concrete way that we can make a difference, and creating a template for what that looks like, not just in Oakland, but across the country as well.

What was it about youth sports specifically that made it the thing you wanted to build into the mission of the brand?

Just looking at my personal experience, I never had to worry about finding a gym, or finding some shoes, or finding a coach that was going to try to bring the best out of me. And I was blessed to have an opportunity to play from the time I was five, six years old to college. I always had an opportunity and access to that experience. If you look at participation in youth sports now, it's declining by the year. There's a lot of different reasons for that, but a lot of it, especially what we found here in Oakland, is a lack of funding, structure, and resources.

Thinking about the brand, but also thinking about your conversations with Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates, and Stacey Abrams, you're civically and politically engaged. How much responsibility do you feel to speak out on civic issues, political issues, things like that?

I feel a responsibility, for sure. Because there's a lot of people that don't have the platform we have to lend awareness to conversations that need to happen. You can be educated on what you're talking about and understand there's always room to learn [from] experts.

Has your thinking on that changed over the years? Is it different now than it was when you were a rookie?

No. The stage is just bigger, and things are just louder when I talk. And I know that's part of the territory. It’s almost motivated me to do it more, because you can see more impact at this level. And I’ve had that spirit of giving back to the community since I was a kid. My parents did an amazing job of rooting that as a priority, and, throughout the years, building an understanding of where I spend my time and money. I just know now if I say something, there's going to be a huge reaction, positively or negatively. But I hear more reactions on the positive side.

Was there a moment when you realized the platform you had gotten bigger, that what you said was amplified?

I mean, the Trump tweet, for sure. [laughs] After the second championship in 2017, [deciding] whether we were going to go to the White House or not. [Ultimately, the Warriors did not visit the White House.] That was the first time I felt like there was no way to control the backlash that might come from a decision that you make, or a stance that you take. For the most part, the stuff I had said before that was unanimously approved. That was the first time it was like, Alright, certain people don't agree with me and that's okay as long as I'm true to what I believe.

You seem like a guy who people generally like. So was it weird to see negative blowback? What was that like for you?

It was weird, for sure. But I'm thankful for it, too, because it set the stage where it couldn't get any worse than that. [laughs] Anytime I see something, it’s always in comparison to that three to six month window. So I'm definitely appreciative of the drinking-water-from-a-fire-hose type of vibe. Speak on what you think and keep it moving. The rest of it, you brush it off.

I wanted to ask you a few basketball questions. After so many consecutive years of being dominant, I imagine last year could’ve been very frustrating. Not just because of the losses, but because the injuries too. How did you process that?

It's been a whole emotional roller coaster, man. Losing the 2019 Finals, KD and Klay going down, it takes an emotional toll. Injuries are part of the game, but there's no preparation for when you or a teammate goes through it. So looking into the beginning of last season, knowing Klay was going to be out for the year, KD's in Brooklyn, a new cast of characters, there was a motivation to prove a lot of people wrong. We knew it was going to take a lot to be contenders.

And then I go down with a broken hand, and Draymond is in and out of the lineup. You don't control anything, and you're just in that wait-and-see type of vibe, trying to get back healthy and stay optimistic about when we all come back. Obviously, the COVID shutdown adds a whole other wrinkle, where we're waiting seven months where we're not a part of the bubble. Trying to stay close as a team even though we're apart. And now you go into this year and you got Klay going down, with so much excitement and anticipation for what the draft was going to look like and free agency.

Last week was rough. We’re still catching our breath from that news. At the end of the day, once the ball starts bouncing in a couple of weeks, it's one of those moments for me and Draymond, especially, as the elder statesman in the room, the guys that have been around from the start of this and to now. Our confidence is high, and we know it's going to look different. It's going to require us to learn and grow really quickly once the training camp starts. But we got talent. We got the pieces. We just got to let our culture and our experience take over once we get back out there on the floor.

You were quoted saying how you’ve seen some people be like, "Oh, well, this year is a wash for them now," counting you guys out already. Do you feel disrespected by that at all?

If I wanted to, I could always find something to be disrespected about. You hear all the noise and obviously there's a reaction in the media, [on] other teams. Especially because there was that unknown of the amount of time off. Me, Klay, Draymond, it was a good storyline of “Oh, these three guys are back. The Warriors are going to be right back where they are with a new cast of characters.” There's no surprise that the immediate reaction was like, "Oh, this is a fatal blow for them." Obviously we want to be at full strength, but I don't need any other motivation at this point. I do hear the chatter, I do hear the dynasty's over, that we're not even relevant anymore, and all that type of stuff.

You always laugh at it, but it's hard not to hear it. But I'm hoping, more for the guys that are in the locker room now that have seen what we've done in the past and want to be a part of this next chapter, that they get a little chip on their shoulders, too. Because it's not just about me, it's about the whole team. So I'm kind of hyped about that perspective, because I feel like if I was in their shoes, coming to the team with this much expectation and guys are talking about us the way they are, that you would take that a certain way and want to come full steam ahead once training camp starts.

After Klay goes down, what's your message to the team and to the locker room?

It's always about opportunity in this league, man. Like I said, injuries are part of the game, whether it's a guy that's as talented and as great as Klay is, or whoever. And you got to have that mindset that you're in this league for a reason and you're on this team for a reason. We still have a job to do and an opportunity to prove a lot to ourselves in terms of what we're capable of accomplishing.

Once you get over the emotional hurt of feeling for a guy like that that has to go another year of rehab, it's like, we got an opportunity in front of us. And I think for myself as a leader, that's the narrative right there. There's guys that have a lot to prove in terms of what they can bring to an NBA championship-caliber team. You've got rookies that are going to need to learn on the fly and get out there and provide some impact and do what they need to do, but it's going to be fun. It's going to be fun.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

