Stephen Curry reacts to brother Seth’s historic stat averages with Sixers

It is a proven fact that when one comes from the Curry family, they know how to shoot the basketball at a high level. For Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry, that continues to be proven in his first season in the City of Brotherly Love.

After scoring 22 points and shooting 4-for-6 from deep in their 119-111 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday where he saved the offense a bit in the first half, he is now shooting over 50% from the floor, 50% from deep, and he is 100% from the foul line right now.

Those numbers have even impressed his brother, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

While Stephen has taken home three championships as well as two MVP awards, the younger Curry is off to a historic start to the 2020-21 season. Tuesday was the first time Seth began looking like himself since his bout with COVID and the Sixers will need more out of him in order to chase down their championship goals this season.

