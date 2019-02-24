Stephen Curry proves he really can hit from anywhere with ridiculous pregame warmup shots

We’re not really breaking news here if we tell you Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is good, and that he is a master at draining long-range shots. Curry’s taken that to absurd levels during pregame warmups, hitting shots from all over the court.

You would think that act would have gotten old by now, but it absolutely has not. Curry was at it again Saturday, hitting multiple shots from half court before the Warriors took on the Houston Rockets.





Those are the most casual half-court shots we’ve ever seen, which is not a surprise coming from Curry. After draining the first two shots, Curry even changes it up, pivoting to a different spot on the floor for his final shot.

Since we’re talking about Curry, you know he wasn’t done. He also hit a long-range shot from the tunnel near the locker room.

COUNT IT 💰 pic.twitter.com/QRqgN8AT6s — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 24, 2019





Even if this is nothing out of the ordinary for Curry, the Rockets should be scared watching Curry knock down difficult shots with ease right before playing against them. It doesn’t help that Houston will be without James Harden for the contest. Harden was ruled out due to a neck injury.

Stephen Curry knows how to hit some threes. (AP Photo)

Curry should be able to take advantage of that, though it might be hard to tell considering he hits ridiculous shots every night.

