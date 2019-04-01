Stephen Curry protests NBA's L2M 'hot-stove' report absolving officials in Warriors-T-wolves game

Friday’s finish between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves was one of the wildest and most controversial of the NBA season.

The Warriors were furious after the game and are still simmering two days later after the NBA’s last two-minute-report concluded that officials got multiple controversial calls right.

Warriors mad at several calls

The Timberwolves won in overtime, 131-130 after a disputed dead-ball foul on Kevin Durant sent Karl Anthony-Towns to the line for the game-winning free throw with 0.5 remaining in overtime.

Before that play, officials waived off a Kevin Durant 3-pointer to tie the game at 130 when they determined he was fouled on the floor before shooting on a catch-and-shoot situation.

Had the foul been called in the act of shooting, Durant would have had an opportunity for the go-ahead four-point play. Stephen Curry ended up hitting a tying 3-pointer on the same possession.

The last-two-minute report confirmed Sunday that the NBA agreed with the calls in both situations that played a significant factor in the outcome of the game.

Bizarre wording confuses Warriors

But those weren’t the most noteworthy parts of the last-two-minute report.

Stephen Curry hit a 3-pointer with 22.9 seconds remaining in overtime to cut the Timberwolves lead to 128-125. Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie brushed the back of Curry’s leg on the play, and Curry fell to the floor.

Curry got up wondering where the foul call was. It didn’t come.

Okogie stepped under Curry without contesting the shot 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EfdalzMZiW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 31, 2019

Hot-stove contact?

The last-two-minute report addressed the no-call, using some colorful language to agree with the officials’ assessment.

From the report:

“Okogie (MIN) makes marginal "hot-stove" contact with Curry's (GSW) leg after the release of his jump shot attempt and does not affect his ability to land safely.”

What exactly is “hot-stove” contact? Nobody really knows. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr would like to know.

"I'm still trying to learn the definition of a 'hot-stove' call," Kerr told reporters Sunday ahead of a game with the Charlotte Hornets. "As soon as somebody tells me what that means, maybe I'll comment on it."

Steph’s reaction

Curry took a more pointed jab at the explanation, showing up before the game Sunday equipped with an oven mitt.

Steph Curry pulled up to the arena with an oven mitt after the NBA described a non-call in the Minnesota game as “hot stove” contact 😂 pic.twitter.com/gRng7nez1n — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 1, 2019

The Warriors’ evolution from lovable underdogs to NBA villains has been fascinating to watch. Through it all, Curry has remained the largely smiling face that many fans still love.

He’s also demonstrated the ability to bite back when he feels like he’s been slighted. Consider Curry feeling slighted by the NBA’s last-two-minute report.

