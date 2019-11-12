Stephen Curry needs another operation, plans to play this season

Stephen Curry, wearing a prominent brace on his broken hand, vowed to return this season.(Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors season has gone from bad to worse to miserable in short order.

But Stephen Curry isn’t giving up on it.

The Warriors All-Star who’s sidelined with a broken left hand told reporters on Monday that he plans to return. But he’ll need another operation before he does.

Another procedure in December

Curry, wearing a prominent brace and cast on his injured hand, explained in a pregame news conference before a matchup with the Utah Jazz that he’ll need a second procedure to remove pins from the initial Nov. 1 operation that was expected to sideline him for three months.

Steph Curry says he is due for a second procedure in early December to have pins removed from his hand pic.twitter.com/j5vWfwEkvt — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) November 12, 2019

“I have to get a second procedure done at the beginning of December probably and remove some of the pins that they put in there,” Curry said. “So the swelling's going to be something that's the utmost priority early in the rehab process to give me a chance to come back and get my range of motion back pretty quickly.”

Curry suffered the break when he fell to the floor after he collided with Phoenix Suns center Aaron Baynes on Oct. 30. The Warriors have suffered numerous injuries in addition to Curry’s and started the season with a stunning 2-8 record.

Curry ‘definitely’ plans to play

With the season perceived to be already lost, a report surfaced last week that Curry may not return to play in what could amount to meaningless games. The Warriors refuted that report, and Curry reinforced that stance while talking with reporters.

Steph Curry addressing the media, says he expects to be back in the spring pic.twitter.com/vHYhpiBrjK — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) November 12, 2019

“I definitely expect to be ready to play,” Curry said. “I don't know when, but some point in early spring. Just a matter of the rehab process. I've never obviously broken anything and dealt with a hand injury like this.”

Draymond Green has returned to the lineup after a suffering a finger injury. But Klay Thompson is unlikely to return this season while recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in the NBA Finals.

If Curry does return, it will likely be with a team that’s not competing for a playoff spot.

