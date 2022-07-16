Stephen Curry, LeBron James react to kid who took 'night night' taunt to next level: 'See what you started'

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is often imitated, rarely duplicated and never surpassed ... until now. Curry showed some love to a young basketball player who took Curry's "night night" celebration to the next level during a game.

After hitting a jump shot, the kid actually drops to the floor and mimics sleeping in his bed. It was an elevated form of Curry pretending to sleep after sinking a big shot against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Curry liked what he saw from the kid.

Went to sleep on em! https://t.co/lKQdVv2Urx — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 16, 2022

He wasn't the only one. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also weighed in, blaming Curry for starting a new trend. James tweeted, "You see what you started" at Curry.

At least one NBA player was not happy about the kid's celebration. Curry's teammate, Andre Iguodala, said he would make the kid run laps for taunting the opponent.

Make him run til he can’t Run til he can’t run no mo… — andre (@andre) July 15, 2022

Well, two out of three ain't bad, especially when the two players on the kid's side are two of the best players in the NBA. No disrespect to Iguodala, but if Curry and James are on board with the kid's celebration, that's probably all that matters.