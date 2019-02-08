Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson mimicked Spider-Man pointing meme vs. Spurs originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors defeated the Spurs Wednesday night, 141-102, at Oracle Area.

And while the score almost speaks for itself, sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words. That's the case when it came to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the third quarter, with the Dubs up, 77-64, DeMarcus Cousins got ahold of the ball. And with Steph and Klay wide open, the Splash Bros each pointed at one another, telling Boogie to "pass to the other guy."

Bleacher Report's Thomas Duffy captured the moment on Twitter.

Love this.



Klay and Steph were both wide open last night. Look what they did instead of calling for the ball.



(via @NBA_Reddit) pic.twitter.com/x3wGaMgCje







— Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) February 7, 2019

*Insert Spider-Man pointing meme.gif*

c-658vsxoao3ovc-1139955.jpeg

It's nice to know the two trust one another to knock down the open shot, but it's also nice to know they have meme'd themselves without even knowing it.