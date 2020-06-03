Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson lead Warriors group at Oakland protest

A protest organized by Golden State Warriors player and Oakland native Justin Toscano-Anderson drew some of his biggest-name teammates.

Stephen Curry, joined by his wife Ayesha, and Klay Thompson were on hand for a peaceful protest on Wednesday around Oakland’s Lake Merritt, chanting the names of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and “Hands up, don’t shoot.”

Stephen and Ayesha Curry also took a knee during the protests.

Warriors guard Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha take a knee during Oakland protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. (Via @106KMEL) pic.twitter.com/hSpS86IAwD — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) June 3, 2020

Also joining the group was Warriors guard Damion Lee.

The Warriors contingent are just a few of the many NBA players to take part in the protests against racial inequality and police brutality since the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. and a group of Dallas Mavericks players have all been seen taking part in the protests. Former NBA player Stephen Jackson, a friend of Floyd, has been among the loudest voices in sports in the aftermath of the killing.

“No matter the color of your skin, where you're from, how much money you got ... it don't matter. We're all human beings,” Toscano-Anderson said in a video released by the Warriors. “We're all here for the same purpose. Not just for black people. Right now, it's about black people. But for humanity, there's people all over the world being oppressed. We're just trying to take a step in the right direction and start something.”

The Splash Brothers joined a protest in Oakland. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

