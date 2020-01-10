Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson both to be reevaluated by Warriors in February

Kurt Helin

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson could both be on the court for the Warriors this season. Too late to do any good, but they could return.

Curry and his fractured left hand, and Klay Thompson with his torn ACL, both will be reevaluated in February, reports Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad


Both guys want to get back on the court, Thompson is already showing off his shot (in an empty gym, but still).


Expect Curry to get play for the Warriors again this season. Eventually. Also, the Warriors would be interested in seeing how Curry, Thompson, and D'Angelo Russell mesh. Just not enough to mess up a good draft position.

 

They will be cautious

What to Read Next