Stephen Curry intends to play in 2020 Olympics despite broken hand

A broken hand won’t keep Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry from playing in the 2020 Olympics. Curry “absolutely” intends to play for Team USA despite the injury, Dell Curry told ESPN.

The 31-year-old Curry fractured his left hand during an Oct. 30 game against the Phoenix Suns. Curry had surgery on his hand, and will miss at least three months due to the injury.

That timetable should give Curry plenty of time to play in the Olympics, which start July 24. He intends to take part in the event, according to Dell Curry.

“Absolutely. That was definitely a goal coming into this year. He wants to play in the Olympics," Dell Curry told The Undefeated on Friday night. "This is a little setback, but hopefully it's a goal he can strive for through his rehab."

Stephen Curry has not commented on the issue, though it sounds like playing in the Olympics is important to him. While he has won gold medals for USA Basketball, Curry has never played in the Olympics.

The Warriors were already off to a tough start without Curry, but things have gotten even worse since the injury. After starting the season 1-3 with Curry, the Warriors have lost their last two games without Curry. At 1-5, the Warriors are tied for the worst record in basketball.

If the Warriors can’t figure out a way to turn things around, they’ll be in danger of missing the postseason for the first time since 2011-12.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

