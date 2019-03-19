Stephen Curry is hitting ridiculous shots. Again. Including 3/4 court shot to end quarter.
Stephen Curry is a show unto himself.
Before the game, Curry was doing this during warmups.
Then at the end of the first quarter came this.
The man is worth the price of admission, even when the Warriors struggle (which they did in the second quarter of this game and the Spurs took a comfortable lead).