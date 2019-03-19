Stephen Curry is hitting ridiculous shots. Again. Including 3/4 court shot to end quarter.

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

Stephen Curry is a show unto himself.

Before the game, Curry was doing this during warmups.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad


Then at the end of the first quarter came this.

The man is worth the price of admission, even when the Warriors struggle (which they did in the second quarter of this game and the Spurs took a comfortable lead).

What to Read Next