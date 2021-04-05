Stephen Curry was happy to see his godsister Cameron Brink and Stanford win national title

Asher Low
·1 min read
For Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, yesterday’s national championship win for Stanford over upset-minded Arizona had added meaning. Not only does a trophy come home to the Bay Area, but someone who Curry has a close relationship with was at the top of college basketball.

Stanford freshman star Cameron Brink grew up with Curry’s family, as Brink’s mother Michell and Curry’s mother Sonya were best friends in college. Sonya Curry was named Brink’s godmother and therefore the Warriors star and national champion are “godsiblings” if you will.

The Cardinal defeated Arizona 54-53 to take home their first title in 29 years.

