Stephen Curry had fun at American Century Championships, until he tried to dunk (VIDEO)

It’s the offseason, so it’s a good bet you can find Stephen Curry on the golf course. He and his father play together all the time through the summer.

Curry is up in Lake Tahoe this weekend for the American Century Championships amateur golf event (which is airing on NBC Saturday and Sunday from 3-6 Eastern), and he was having a good time, showing off his long-range shooting.

But ask him to dunk and…

No dunk on Day 1 for Steph 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3KjWCaiaNl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 12, 2019





Before teeing off, Curry ran a deep slant to catch a pass from Tony Romo (who is the defending champion and leads this tournament after one day).





And when Curry celebrated on the course, he went Megan Rapinoe.

