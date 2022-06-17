Stephen Curry: ‘What they gonna say now?’

Afterward, Curry saw Bay Area rapper Mistah F.A.B. and shouted out, “What are they gonna say now, boy?” Curry detractors can no longer point to the NBA’s greatest shooter not having a Finals MVP to his name anymore. “What they gonna say now?” Curry told Andscape’s Marc Spears after the game. “[You] hear all the talk about you as a player and us as a team, nobody outside of the Bay Area thought we would be here last October when the season started. Me as a player, obviously this Finals MVP stuff and all that, knew [we were] good enough to win three championships before.”

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Analysis: On Stephen Curry, far more than a great shooter. It’s time to say he is much more. (from @AP) apnews.com/article/ae5dda… – 7:01 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Steph Curry is an NBA champion once again, but he learned a thing or two from another champ across the Atlantic 💫

How Juan Carlos Navarro’s skill set inspired Curry’s game that changed the NBA:

basketnews.com/news-172059-ho… – 5:50 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

On the night he joined Kareem, MJ, LeBron + Wilt as the only to win Finals MVP, multiple MVPs and a scoring title, Steph Curry celebrated his 4th title with a call from Obama and a question for his doubters: “What they gonna say now?” he told @Marc J. Spears espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:06 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

I see people are using this Finals run to rewrite Steph Curry landing where he did on the All-NBA teams, a regular season honor? Luka and Book were absolutely the right calls for First Team. I swear we don’t always have to be insufferable prisoners of the moment on here. – 3:30 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Stephen Curry’s all-time legacy is undeniable — and growing #NBA #Warriors nypost.com/2022/06/17/ste… via @nypostsports – 3:26 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

MVP of the Night: Stephen Curry

#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/Hz2XFKFlNe – 3:17 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

He changed the game forever, he changed a franchise forever. Steph Curry is one of four players who belongs on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore.

My column from Boston after Steph’s fourth championship: nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:42 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

All he does is shoot threes? During the Finals Steph Curry passed 15 Hall-of-Famers on the all-time Finals 2-point field goal list. And also Kevin Durant. – 2:17 AM

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30

Night Night pic.twitter.com/fIMwW4eeSk – 2:02 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Career scoring average in close out games to win the title:

Jordan 33.6

Curry 32.5

LeBron 26.5

Kobe 26 – 2:00 AM

Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph

Steph Curry unquestionably top 50 all time. – 1:35 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

My @Sportsnet Central hit on Curry, Wiggins and the Warriors: sportsnet.ca/nba/video/warr… – 1:24 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Stephen Curry put forth another sensational night to lead the Warriors to their 4th title in eight seasons and cap off his first Finals MVP. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-observ… – 1:20 AM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Curry shot 43.7 percent from 3 in the series even with that 0 for 9 in Game 5. – 1:20 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

3 observations from Game 6 of the NBA Finals, where Steph Curry added another accolade to a legacy that should’ve already been cemented, including:

– a massive turnaround

– Draymond delivers

– Boston’s biggest issue takes center stage

warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-observ… – 1:19 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond Green’s about to record the Draymond Green Show live from the NBA Finals. Says he might have Jordan Poole on, Steph Curry on, Klay Thompson on and maybe even his kids.

“It’s about to be an incredible episode.” – 1:17 AM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Stephen Curry, Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/IPw7acUNNF – 1:12 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

“For us, it’s just about getting back to these moments.”

Draymond Green on the glue that keeps him, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson together.

(Watch the whole video to see some adorable moments from his kids). pic.twitter.com/k3tckKTgqn – 1:12 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond Green on Steph Curry: “He carried us and we’re here as champions.” – 1:12 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala on Steph Curry: “I think he solidified himself as the best point guard of all time.” pic.twitter.com/NH4cntPO7y – 1:12 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr compares Steph Curry to NBA great Tim Duncan. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/16/ste… – 1:10 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Steph Curry beats a team in the Finals that swept Kevin Durant.

Steph without KD

– 2 Titles

– 3 Finals trips

– 2 MVPs

– 12-3 series W-L

KD without Steph

– 0 Titles

– 1 Finals trip

– 1 MVP

– 11-8 series W-L

The overall body of word supersedes what happened in 2017 and 2018. – 1:01 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

New @LockedOnNetwork NBA pod

On the Warriors officially extending their dynasty, Steph Curry’s legacy and where the Celtics go from here. youtu.be/60HMdJSBE90 – 12:59 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Crazy to think he never won it…

But Steph Curry is presented his first ever NBA Finals MVP trophy 🙌

🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/GWZA9ITAsL – 12:57 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Steph Curry gets his 4th title and 1st Finals MVP in Year 13… just like Kobe Bryant – 12:49 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Steph Curry got emotional after winning his fourth NBA championship 🥺

🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/omADxDiOLz – 12:46 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Andre Iguodala says Steph Curry has solidified himself as the greatest point guard of all time – 12:45 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

The humility of Steph Curry and Tim Duncan will the lesson be learned or is it just too hard. – 12:43 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Fun fact: Steph Curry won 3 MVP awards this season.

— All-Star Game MVP

— West Finals MVP

— Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/aSGht9spQN – 12:40 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Steph Curry is the only player in history to win MVP and Finals MVP unanimously. – 12:40 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

The Golden State Warriors are the best team of the last decade, a living dynasty. 4th NBA championship over the last 8 years. Amazing accomplishment which means a lot. With the player who changed the game forever (Steph Curry). #NBAFinals #Warriors

sdna.gr/mpasket/976485… – 12:38 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Curry, Warriors show championship poise Celtics can’t match, win Game 6 and NBA title nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/17/cur… – 12:32 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Curry said he and the Warriors remembered all of the doubters and heading into this season who said they were done winning championships.

“All you can do is control the belief behind the scenes… then when it comes time to taking advantage of an opportunity, things click.” – 12:31 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

For the last time of the season…

MVP of the Night: Stephen Curry

#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/If6Lxa60fO – 12:28 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Stephen Curry: “This one hits different, for sure, just knowing what the last three years have meant. … It’s special, man. It’s special.” – 12:28 AM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Curry when asked about his Finals MVP: “Forget that, we champs. We’ve got four championships. Why are we starting with that question?” He did add of the 3-year journey back here: “This one hits different, for sure.” – 12:27 AM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Asked if Steph Curry was missing something before winning Finals MVP, Steve Kerr said, “what he’s missing is an Olympic gold medal. And I think he really needs to concentrate on making the 2024 Olympic team.”

For the uninitiated: Steve Kerr is the U.S. men’s Olympic team coach. – 12:26 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph Curry, NBA Finals MVP, only wants to talk about the team and winning a fourth championship.

Special pic.twitter.com/D9TJMADQUa – 12:25 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Stephen Curry: “This one hits different for sure given what we’ve been through the last two years.” – 12:25 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

Steph Curry: “This one hits different, for sure.” pic.twitter.com/z8zSK1HfXa – 12:25 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Asked first about what it means to get that Finals MVP, Steph Curry pounds the table twice and says “forget that, we’re four-time champs!” pic.twitter.com/tYDKDpARLR – 12:25 AM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

Steph Curry, Finals MVP and four-time champion. pic.twitter.com/ueQ7VqBjAW – 12:25 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr jokingly said that Steph Curry still needs an Olympic Gold Medal. – 12:23 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: “He’s missing an Olympic gold medal.”

THE RECRUITMENT BEGINS. – 12:23 AM

Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer

Steph Curry is the greatest Bay Area player of all-time. – 12:23 AM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Steve Kerr spent several minutes comparing Stephen Curry’s impact to Tim Duncan’s in San Antonio.

Kerr adds of Curry: “To me, this is his crowning achievement in what has already been an incredible career.” – 12:21 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Steve Kerr says of Steph Curry that “this is his crowning achievement.” – 12:20 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: “To me, this is his crowning achievement in what has already been an incredible career.” – 12:20 AM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Steve Kerr: “[Stephen Curry] reminds me of Tim Duncan. From a humanity standpoint, from a talent standpoint, humility, confidence, it’s a wonderful combination that makes everyone want to win for him. Without him, none of this happens. To me, this is his crowning achievement.” – 12:20 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: “To me, this is his crowning achievement in what has already been an incredible career.” – 12:20 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “Without him, none of this happens.”

Spot on. – 12:19 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “I’ve said it many times. Steph reminds me of Tim Duncan…Humility, confidence, a wonderful combination that makes everyone want to win for him. Without him, none of this happens.” – 12:19 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Stephen Curry is the sixth-oldest Finals MVP in NBA history.

Second-oldest first-time Finals MVP ever (after Wilt Chamberlain). – 12:19 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette SEASON FINALE is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– #NBAFinals Game 6

– Steph Curry ascends to basketball immortality

– Draymond Pantheon game

– Mark Tatum the only Tatum to show up

– Wiggins :: Pippen

– Definition of a Dynasty, 90s Bulls

Join us!⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=d9lr12… – 12:16 AM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Story: In the crowning achievement of his exceptional career, Stephen Curry leads the Golden State Warriors to their fourth title in eight years @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/06… – 12:10 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been named MVP of the 2022 Finals after their win over the Boston Celtics. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/16/ste… – 12:07 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors’ Stephen Curry earns his first NBA Finals MVP Award

https://t.co/Z6wV3LRcjQ pic.twitter.com/Ifg6Z4OwdG – 12:06 AM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Stephen Curry won unanimously, receiving all 11 votes for Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/RA7z8BCbsV – 12:05 AM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Steph Curry & Klay Thompson. One of the deadliest duos the NBA has ever seen. These two have been through everything side by side. There has never been one report of friction between the two.

Amongst the last two on the stage. Celebrating together. You got to love it. pic.twitter.com/unAIfTQdwy – 12:03 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

In the end, Golden State was clearly better than Boston and it wasn’t close. 2 great defenses, but Golden State’s was even better than Boston’s and they had Steph Curry. – 12:03 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

James Harden led #NBA in scoring in 2019-20 at 34.3 ppg.

Rockets lost in 2nd round to Lakers.

Stephen Curry led NBA in scoring 2020-21 at 32 ppg.

Grizzlies eliminated Warriors in play-in.

LeBron James averaged 30.3 in 2021-22.

Lakers didn’t make playoffs.

Can’t do it alone. – 12:02 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Stephen Curry, Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/n8Oari897l – 12:01 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Stephen Curry yells to Mr. Fab, “What they gonna say now boy? What they gonna say?” – 12:00 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry screams into @MistahFAB video: “WHAT THEY GON’ SAY NOW!!! WHAT THEY GON’ SAY NOW!!!” – 11:59 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson soaking in their fourth Warriors title pic.twitter.com/FRkaZec8yD – 11:57 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

He didn’t need it. That doesn’t mean it isn’t cool to see Steph Curry call himself an NBA Finals MVP – 11:56 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Warriors star Stephen Curry flanked by his parents & overcome with joy after winning fourth title pic.twitter.com/PP07E91rd5 – 11:56 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Over the last four months, Steph Curry has been named:

* The All-Star Game Most Valuable Player

* The Western Conference Finals Most Valuable Player

* The NBA Finals Most Valuable Player – 11:50 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’ve never wanted to rank two players against each other less than Stephen Curry and Magic Johnson.

They’re polar opposites stylistically, yet I feel like they represent the same things. They embody everything right about their eras and helped drag the league in those directions – 11:50 PM

Sam Yip @samyip__

With Steph Curry finally winning a Finals MVP, let’s revisit the best champions who never won one. @Jorge Sierra hoopshype.com/lists/best-nba… – 11:49 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Stephen Curry – MVP of the All-Star Game and the NBA Finals. Heck of a season in a career that just keeps getting better. – 11:47 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry’s trainer, Brandon Payne, on what a Finals MVP would mean to Steph: “We talk about winning championships a lot. We never have talked about a Finals MVP.” Payne added, “He wants it, but it hasn’t been a driving force behind anything we’ve done.” on.nba.com/3xMFnP9 – 11:47 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Ayesha Curry is dabbing tears from her eyes as Steph is being interviewed with the NBA Finals MVP trophy in his hand – 11:46 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Steph Curry received all 11 votes from the panel selecting NBA Finals MVP, league says. Here’s the panel: pic.twitter.com/R5zUhOhcbC – 11:46 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson celebrate their fourth title in eight years. pic.twitter.com/cVPhR0uv8Z – 11:45 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Steph Curry wins his first Finals MVP cementing his place as one of the greatest ever.

Game 1 34 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts

Game 2 29 pts, 6 rebs, 4 asts

Game 3 31 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asts

Game 4 43 pts, 10 rebs, 4 asts

Game 5 16 pts, 8 asts, 4 rebs

Game 6 32 pts, 7 rebs, 7 asts – 11:45 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

2022 NBA Finals: Stephen Curry wins his first Finals MVP award after leading Golden State to title

cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 11:45 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Steph Curry just won his first NBA Finals MVP. – 11:44 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Steph “FINALS MVP” Curry! No more talk about that anymore for the haters. – 11:44 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

So, are we ready to stop debating and simply say Steph Curry is an all-time great? Or are we gonna stay in denial? – 11:44 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry on winning his first Finals MVP: “It means we won.” – 11:44 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry has been named NBA Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/AAWmYUYYxq – 11:44 PM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

Steph Curry has won NBA Finals MVP so let’s go back to LeBron vs. Jordan who is better I really missed that debate – 11:43 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

If not for Warriors VP Jerry West, Bob Myers would’ve traded Curry and Klay Thompson… – 11:43 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Steph Curry with the Bill Russell Finals MVP in Boston lol – 11:43 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

The ovation for Curry being announced as Finals MVP takes over TD Garden, drowning out the boos.

Even Celtics fans love Curry – 11:43 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

How many spots does Steph Curry move up in the all-time ranking? – 11:43 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Not that he needed it, but Steph Curry finally gets his NBA Finals MVP – 11:43 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

The @Boston Celtics‘ dream season came to a painful end, courtesy of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/celtics-fairy-… – 11:42 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Stephen Curry wins the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award. Puzzle completed. pic.twitter.com/mhiKEceM5d – 11:42 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Steph Curry: Finally Finals MVP – 11:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Stephen Curry is the 2022 NBA Finals MVP. – 11:42 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Stephen Curry finally wins his Finals MVP. – 11:42 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

2022 NBA Finals Bill Russell MVP: Stephen Curry. Now four Golden State Warriors championships in eight years. – 11:42 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Warriors star Stephen Curry has been named NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career. – 11:42 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry wins his first NBA Finals MVP award. – 11:42 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry is the Finals MVP. Basically the last career checkmark for an all-time great. – 11:42 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Stephen Curry is the first guard to win Finals MVP since Kobe Bryant in 2010.

Only guard in the league who can be the best player on a championship team and he’s 6-2.

Give that man his respect!! 🐐

📸 me pic.twitter.com/6nztShMgKz – 11:40 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

The debate over whether Steph Curry needed an NBA Finals MVP as validation was always dumb; the better question is where he stands among the league’s top 11 best players ever. – 11:38 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Ayesha Curry in the midst of celebrating with her husband screams: “And he graduated from college!” – 11:38 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

What a powerful moment for Stephen Curry.

Embraces his dad on the baseline then completely collapses in tears. pic.twitter.com/F8WGLOOe7V – 11:37 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Total number of NBA Finals games with more than 30 points, 5 made three-pointers and 5 rebounds:

Stephen Curry: 6

Every other player in NBA history COMBINED: 6

(LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Rashard Lewis and Kobe Bryant each have one such game) – 11:36 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Stephen Curry 2 MVPs, a Finals MVP, 4 titles, 2x scoring champ. All-time 3-point leader. Highest Playoff Win % of any MVP in NBA history. Just averaged 30 PPG in the Finals at age 34. Yesterday’s Top-10 discussion will seem quaint when he’s done. – 11:35 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Ayesha Curry yelling “and he graduated college” is the sweetest, coolest thing – 11:35 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Raptors legend Dell Curry is pretty happy. – 11:35 PM

Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola

Ayesha Curry on the court: “And he graduated college! Let’s go!” – 11:35 PM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

Stephen Curry CAN cook. – 11:34 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Fourth ring and first Finals MVP for Stephen Curry. Utterly deserved.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 11:33 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Steph Curry finally has that last missing piece in his resume. – 11:32 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Stephen Curry to Bruce Fraser: “We did it Q!!!” My piece earlier this week on the conditioning work that Steph did both with Q & Brandon Payne (@acceleratebball) on.nba.com/3xMFnP9 – 11:31 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Steph Curry in tears at the peak of his career is proof of what it takes to make it to those heights. Blood and sweat preceded it. – 11:31 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Warriors star Stephen Curry embraces his father, Dell Curry, after winning the fourth title of his career. pic.twitter.com/iLFMJGXnEp – 11:31 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Steph Curry with the tears, boy – 11:30 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Weird coincidence: Stephen Curry finishes with no decimals in his three main box score averages in the Finals: exactly 31 points, six rebounds and five assists. – 11:30 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Now give Steph Curry his deserved Finals MVP. This dude deserves it. One of the generational players in league history. – 11:30 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

That’s a fourth NBA title for the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Steve Kerr core. Bolsters their legacies with what appears to be plenty left in the tank and a younger part of the roster layering under them. – 11:30 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

HISTORY MADE

Steph Curry and the Warriors win their fourth NBA title in eight years

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 11:30 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

That was really quite a Warriors season. Well deserved championship and how can you not feel great for Curry, Wiggins and, especially, Klay Thompson. – 11:30 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Talk about a team player!! Iguodala made sure he grabbed the game ball and presented it to Curry!!! – 11:30 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

As the clock wound down, Steph Curry sat on the baseline with his head in his hands. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole shared a long embrace at center court. Warriors win 103-90

The Warriors win their fourth title in eight years, just two years after having the NBA’s worst record – 11:30 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

The Golden State Warriors are the 2022 NBA champions. Stephen Curry scored 34 points in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics during a 103-90 win. pic.twitter.com/I13GFJ1o1i – 11:29 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Warriors were already a legitimate dynasty, but now there’s no question about it. Just unreal drafting, culture and development over the last decade. Steph Curry is a top-10 player of all time – 11:29 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

BREAKING: Warriors vs. Celtics score: Stephen Curry leads Golden State to fourth NBA championship in eight years

cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 11:29 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

Bay Area sports Mt. Rushmore:

1) Steph Curry

2) Steph Curry

3) Steph Curry

4) Steph Curry – 11:29 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

The legend of Stephen Curry…

1x Finals MVP tonight

4x Champion

8x All-Star

8x All-NBA

2x MVP

2x Scoring Leader

24/6/5 regular season

27/6/5 playoffs

The best player on one of the greatest dynasties in sports history. Steph is one of the all-timers. pic.twitter.com/ssDT0dqDpF – 11:29 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Steph Curry is the first player in NBA history to win a conference finals MVP and Finals MVP in the same season. Unprecedented greatness. – 11:29 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors win 103-90 and have won their fourth championship in the last eight seasons.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are one of the greatest trios ever. This is one of the best dynasties in all of sports. Unreal. – 11:28 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Stephen Curry hugs his dad while the clock dwindles. – 11:28 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Stephen Curry: From not being offered a scholarship by Virginia Tech to a 4-time NBA champion and one of the best of all-time. – 11:28 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Stephen Curry: first ever Conference Finals AND Finals MVP. – 11:28 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

It’s not just the Warriors’ brilliance that’s amazing, now it’s also the longevity. They won a title 7 years after they won their first. Teams to win titles 7 or more years apart with same core:

Bill Russell’s Celtics

Magic’s Lakers

Jordan’s Bulls

Duncan’s Spurs

Curry’s Warriors – 11:27 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Steph Curry, 4x champion, 2x MVP, Finals MVP. All-time 3pt scorer. Reads like an all-time great resumé to me. – 11:27 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Is Steph Curry a top 10 player all time?

Michael Jordan

LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Bill Russell

Wilt Chamberlain

Magic Johnson

Larry Bird

Tim Duncan

Kobe Bryant

Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/Yqt1KcV0DW – 11:26 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Legacy championship for Curry/Thompson/Green. Three future Hall of Famers, no doubt. – 11:26 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry extremely emotional with 63 seconds left and title basically clinched. Draymond Green had to come over and remind him to box out on the free throw rebound. – 11:26 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players with 4+ rings and 2+ MVPs:

Bill Russell

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Magic Johnson

Michael Jordan

LeBron James

Tim Duncan

And now, Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/fszYzl9nJN – 11:26 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry is doubled over at halfcourt. The Celtics clear the bench – 11:25 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

That is it. Game is over. Golden State is up 15 with 1:30 left and Boston has had no chance to slow the Warriors.

Masterful job by Steph Curry in every way. Wiggins was sensational. Draymond found his rhythm and put on a defensive masterclass.

That is 4 titles now. Amazing. – 11:24 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Celtics had a remarkable season. Still hard to believe they got this far after how ugly things looked as late as mid-January.

But, in the end, the Warriors had their number offensively in this series. And Stephen Curry has dominated this series. – 11:24 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry puts his hands on his head as he heads to the free throw line. He’s got 32-7-7 in Boston in a close-out game – 11:23 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Steph Curry didn’t need tonight. He’s a transcendent player & his 3-point record this season was already a massive maraschino on a resplendent resume (as he continued to make a half-decade old tweet of mine a “Dewey Defeats Truman”level bad call). He’s raised his own bar. Salute. – 11:23 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

MVP chants for Steph Curry in Boston – 11:23 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Curry is a living like to win the MVP, but Wiggins unanimously wins best supporting activist… – 11:23 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Steph Curry.

Unanimous MVP (2016) and now unanimous Finals MVP.

Dumb narrative over. – 11:23 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Steph Curry is about to have the three-point record, a championship, and Finals MVP in the same season. – 11:22 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Stephen Curry has earned his Finals MVP. He didn’t need it, but he’s earned it. – 11:22 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Is Curry MVP now? Or are we still acting like this is a debate b/c he had 1 bad shooting game in the #NBAFinals ??? – 11:22 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Steph Curry is a Top 3 Finals performer all-time. Jordan. LeBron. Curry. Those are the choices. – 11:21 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart got hit in the balls on that play and was down as Curry drilled the 3. – 11:21 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Warriors come out of the timeout with the same lineup: Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Payton and Green – 11:20 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

This qualifies as one of Draymond Green’s all-timers, considering matchup/moment. Sitting at 12 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks. Everywhere defensively. Three timely jumpers. Controlling the game late. Just had Kerr take timeout to get Curry a breather. – 11:18 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

I liked the late-double after the switch when Horford was on Curry, but Wiggins made the 3 when Boston tried it, and Celtics haven’t gone back to it. – 11:17 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

DPOY didn’t have to switch and switched off Curry and left Horford on an island???

Tell me I didn’t just see that – 11:17 PM

Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr

This is the Curry-Horford showdown everyone expected – 11:16 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

JVG is totally right about that last Curry layup. Like, where is the help? – 11:16 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Neither Tatum nor Curry have attempted a free throw – 11:13 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Curry seem a step slow ever since Breen said he was shaken up? – 11:09 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Steph Curry looks ready for Game 6 in Boston on Thursday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/16/wat… – 11:00 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Steph Curry on the bench to start the quarter while Udoka adjusts and sits Tatum to start the quarter. White in the game, who really struggled in the first half. – 10:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Warriors lead 76-66 after three

Brown – 24 points

Horford – 16 points, 11 rebounds

Tatum – 11 points

Celtics – 43.1% FGs

Celtics – 8-23 3Ps

Celtics – 17 TOs

Curry – 21 points

Wiggins – 14 points

Thompson – 12 points

Warriors – 39.2% FGs

Warriors – 16-34 3Ps

Warriors – 13 TOs – 10:58 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry at 32 minutes. Does Kerr stick to his guns and give Curry some rest? – 10:57 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics end 3Q on a 16-4 run, trail #Warriors 76-66. Brown 24, Horford 16, Tatum 11; Curry 21, Wiggins 12, Thompson 12, Poole 11, Green 10. – 10:56 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I wonder if Kerr gives Curry a rest to start the fourth. With this much Boston momentum that really feels like it’d be playing with fire. – 10:55 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Curry got absolutely hammered by Tatum, no foul. – 10:53 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The non-Curry minutes to start Q4 will define the game and series. – 10:52 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry with another strip – 10:51 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

17 minutes from the most dominant dynasties in NBA history being: Russell’s Celtics, Magic’s Lakers, Jordan’s Bulls, Duncan’s Spurs, Curry’s Warriors – 10:40 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

steph curry never *needed* a finals mvp, not for his legacy, not to prove anything independent of kd, not even to silence the talking heads and engagement soldiers who insisted he did.

he went out and got one anyway. – 10:38 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Steph Curry making his case for greatest point guard ever once again. What a true master of his craft. – 10:37 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Steph Curry has 5 games with 5+ threes just from this year’s Finals.

That’s as many as Ray Allen and Kevin Durant have in their careers combined. pic.twitter.com/GMRPuzXN0c – 10:37 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry stripped Tatum twice in the same possession, shaking his head after each one – 10:37 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

That was Stephen Curry’s 22nd make from beyond 28 feet this postseason. – 10:37 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

“RING ME!” — Steph Curry, probably 💍 pic.twitter.com/5gNf5WIYAc – 10:36 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Steph Curry, being guarded by the Defensive Player of the Year and playing against the NBA’s top-rated defense, has been unstoppable. – 10:36 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be named NBA Finals MVP 🏆 – 10:36 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

“Stephen Curry doesn’t have a Finals MVP” Twitter realizing the end is near. pic.twitter.com/iYYGPfsO8J – 10:35 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

“The Petty King,” as Steph Curry called himself yesterday, is on one today… – 10:35 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Steph Curry is so impossible to guard just the way he stops, bursts, and flies off screens off the ball

Wild – 10:35 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

The 1st and the 75th NBA finals are won by historic displays of shooting never before seen by Warriors scoring champs: Joe Fulks and Steph Curry – 10:35 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Barring a collapse by the Warriors, Stephen Curry will win his first Finals MVP award tonight. Has been absolutely sensational yet again. In 25 minutes, Curry has 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting (5-for-6 from 3-point range), six assists, four rebounds and a plus-minus of plus-19. – 10:34 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Steph Curry: pic.twitter.com/7V4SAzmsr4 – 10:34 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

We are BLESSSEDDD watching Steph Curry play basketball! – 10:34 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Curry is just messing with em at this point… WOW! – 10:33 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Steph Curry is absolutely hilarious. Just destroying an entire buildings soul right now. – 10:33 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

The Warriors have made six baskets this quarter – every one a three, including three from Curry, the third for a 72-50 lead. This despite three bombs from Al Horford – 10:33 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

HOLY CURRY – 10:33 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Steph Curry Finals MVP inbound – 10:33 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Celtics can’t keep guarding Curry to the end several possessions in a row and this game is falling apart for them. 22-point Warriors lead and Udoka only has 2 timeouts left after that 12-3 GS run. – 10:33 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Stephen Curry just said “ring me!!!” 👀👀👀🏀 ooooooooweeee #baller – 10:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Good lord, that sequence from Golden State was just unreal. So fun to watch. The Kick out to Draymond, pass to Curry into a screen, dance around long three, just amazing. It’s normal for them but still amazing. – 10:33 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

CHEF CURRY WITH THE SHOT – 10:33 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Now Curry’s on fire.

Warriors up 72-50. – 10:33 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Looked like Steph Curry just pointed at his ring finger after that transition bomb. It put the Warriors up 22, mid third quarter. Sixteen made 3s for the Warriors tonight. – 10:32 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Steph Curry is a basketball god. pic.twitter.com/kMhGbOrKd4 – 10:32 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Stephen Curry ladies and gentleman. – 10:32 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Hey look, it’s the Steph Curry Show – 10:32 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Curry’s ability to hold the double team juuuust long enough on these pick-and-rolls is remarkable. – 10:31 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Mark, Al Horford can’t post Steph Curry. – 10:30 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

There is no reason for Al Horford to kick the ball out when he’s being defended by Steph Curry in the post. He has to punish the smaller Curry there and go to work. – 10:29 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Another Steph Curry 3 where Tatum and Brown are looking at each other, wondering who is gonna contest. He’s had a few of those this series and he pretty much always hits them. These are the little mistakes that prevent the Celtics from actually coming back. – 10:29 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

And Wiggins/ #Game6Klay have an inefficient 22 points on 9/23 FGs.

This can get bad real soon. Curry on triple-double watch too (12/4/5) – 10:24 PM

Bill Herenda @billherenda

AT 1/2 Curry, Thompson, Wiggins & Poole 9-17 3FGs 53% 3FG%, #Warriors 26-17 reb adv, 9 offensive rebounds, 11-6 2nd chance points advantage, 15-2 bench points adv #NBA #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/pn0PTFyRWI – 10:19 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Warriors lead 54-39 at the half

Brown – 14 points

Tatum – 11 points

Rob – 6 points, 3 blocks

Celtics – 40.5% FGs

Celtics- 3-14 3Ps

Celtics – 12 TOs

Curry – 12 points

Thompson – 12 points

Poole – 11 points

Warriors – 42.9% FGs

Warriors – 10-23 3Ps

Warriors – 8 TOs – 10:13 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Boston trails 54-39 at the half and should feel fortunate the game is that close. Key takeaways…

* Steph Curry 12 pts, 5 rb, 4 assists.

* GSW 15-2 edge in bench points

* Boston 3/14 on 3s. GSW 10/23 – 10:10 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Al Horford posting up Steph Curry with solid positioning, Robert Williams in the dunker spot, and the play results in a heavily contested floater by Jaylen Brown. The Celtics half court offense is hideous. pic.twitter.com/KnC71iNdfK – 10:09 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Grant Williams was face-guarding Curry at halfcourt. The Warriors knew exactly what to do with that — and Klay went back door right on queue – 10:02 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

Stephen Curry is shooting 40% from beyond the arc creating his own shot out of pick and rolls this season. – 10:00 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Time Lord saving the Celtics again, even if Curry has blown by him a few times tonight. But he’s been pressuring the rim on defense to force some shots to just fall out and the Celtics are trying to find him in the dunker spot – 9:53 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Robert Williams has made a couple of insane plays here in the last minute or two as Boston is trying to drag itself back into this game. He just absolutely erased a Stephen Curry layup. – 9:52 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Big stretch here for the Celtics with Curry on the bench to start the second. – 9:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Warriors lead 27-22 after one

Brown – 7 points

Tatum – 7 points

Celtics – 40% FGs

Celtics – 2-8 threes

Celtics – 4 turnovers

Curry – 5 points

Thompson – 5 points

Poole – 5 points

Green – 5 points

Warriors – 47.6% FGs

Warriors – 5-12 threes

Warriors – 4 turnovers – 9:37 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Golden State finished the 1Q with a 25-8 run to lead 27-22 after 1Q. Key takeaways…

* Tatum, Brown 7 pts each

*Curry 5 points, 3 assists, 2 personal fouls

* Boston 2/8 on 3s – 9:37 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Draymond Green 3-pointer. Stephen Curry 3-pointer. Jordan Poole 3-pointer.

Warriors close the first on an 11-0 run to go up 27-22.

At one point, they trailed the Celtics by 12. – 9:36 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Draymond corner 3.

Curry transition 3.

Poole banked 3. – 9:35 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Just like I wrote about in Game 4 … Curry drive and kick for his OWN corner 3 when Payton hands the ball back to him. Nobody else does this.

theathletic.com/3360030/2022/0… – 9:35 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

That was Draymond Green’s first made 3 of the series. He’d missed his first 12. It was part of an 11-0 Warriors surge to close the first quarter and jump up five. Draymond 3, Curry 3, Poole 3 in final 80 seconds of quarter. – 9:35 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Wow, #Warriors storm back after falling behind 12, lead #Celtics 27-22 after 1Q. Tatum 7, Brown 7; Curry 5, Thompson 5, Green 5, Poole 5. – 9:35 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors end the first quarter with three straight triples from Green, Curry and Poole. They lead 27-22 entering the second quarter.

TD Garden is silent. – 9:34 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Of couse, it’s a transition three that breaks Curry’s slump – 9:33 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Curry came up smiling after that one because he knows he pulled a Smart on Smart. – 9:25 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Curry just Marcus Smarted Marcus Smart lol – 9:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

First one was a legit foul on Curry. That second one should have been a play on. – 9:18 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry both knocked Marcus Smart over with offensive fouls in a matter of 5 seconds….. – 9:17 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“I’m so grateful for watching the greatness.”

@Zaza Pachulia tells @Frank Isola and @Greg Anthony what it’s been like to have a front row seat to watch Steph Curry’s run with the @Golden State Warriors.

#DubNation | #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/oSnyEBrkvp – 9:07 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

A few Stephen Curry notes as we prepare to tip off Game 6:

– He averages 4.4 3-pointers on 46% shooting in the next game after not making a three (which he did Game 5)

– He averages 32 points per game in title-clinching wins — good for second all-time.

H/t @ESPNStatsInfo – 9:03 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Steph is goin with the purple Curry 4 Flotros again for Game 6 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/7In66YWIZP – 8:47 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Yes, Steph Curry is wearing the lavendar Curry 4s – 8:46 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors starters for Game 6:

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Otto Porter Jr.

Draymond Green – 8:36 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – June 16, 2022 – NBA Finals Game 6 Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green

OUT: Boston: None Golden State: Wiseman pic.twitter.com/9CSOXYU8cE – 8:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 6:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Warriors starters:

Draymond Green

Otto Porter Jr.

Andrew Wiggins

Klay Thompson

Stephen Curry – 8:33 PM

Alok Pattani @AlokPattani

With a win tonight (or Game 7), Steph Curry/Klay Thompson/Draymond Green will pass Larry Bird/Kevin McHale/Robert Parish for 2nd-most playoff games won by an All-@NBA trio (both trios currently have 92 wins). #1 such trio: Tim Duncan/Tony Parker/Manu Ginobili (126 playoff wins!). – 8:03 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

In a fun convo on @OddCoupleFSR with

@chris_broussard and @RobParkerFS1 we talked about Stephen Curry’s place on the all-time list.

Chris is considering adding Steph to his top 10. I told him Steph’s already in my top three!

From 2020, here’s why: truehoop.com/p/stephen-curr… – 8:03 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Steph Curry might win a title with Andrew Wiggins as the 2nd-beat player.

Who is the worst 2nd-best player on a championship team?

2011 Jason Terry

1994 Robert Horry

Who else?

That’s not a slight on Wiggins as much as it’s a testament to Steph’s ability to elevate everyone. – 7:39 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

If Steph Curry hits 7 3s tonight he’ll tie the record for most 3s made in an NBA Finals. He had 25 in first 4 games before zero in Game 5. Current record holder: Steph Curry (in 2016). He’s currently tied for 3rd-most, with 2015 Steph. Steph and Klay Thompson make up 8 of top 10. – 6:23 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Can Steph Curry lead the Warriors to the title tonight?

With Game 6 just hours from tip off, @Iman Shumpert tells @talkhoops & @LegsESPN he’s been impressed with Boston’s gameplan for guarding Steph #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/FD80hMWzQn – 5:04 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

How many points will Steph Curry score in Game 6? warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-fina… – 1:46 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Steph Curry can add a 4th ring to his collection with a win tonight.

@Brian Scalabrine tells @Frank Isola why it’s important for him to get it done. #DubNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/0GOoC8fqYf – 1:29 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Steph Curry on the T-shirts and signs: I’m the petty king so I know all about everything. I use it as entertainment and just have fun with it…the more you realize the

attention that is on you, how much it means to each fan base, how much it means to the cities.” – 1:04 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Stephen Curry getting up shots in Boston ahead of Game 6: pic.twitter.com/Y6sLEc7sSA – 12:51 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

7 years ago, the Warriors won their first title in 40 years. Steph Curry and Draymond Green were their leading scorers

Steph: 25 points, 8-for-19, 3-for-11, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals

Draymond: 25 points, 6-for-13, 2-for-5, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, 1 block – 11:17 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Stephen Curry: “I’m the petty king.” pic.twitter.com/EJ23ksXnAt – 9:37 AM

Dalton Johnson: Klay Thompson on Steph Curry winning his first NBA Finals MVP: “Some frickin bozos saying he needed it.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / June 17, 2022

Ohm Youngmisuk: Draymond says he has never heard a crowd chant “F you Draymond!” He says he had an “awful” Game 3 but “Game 6, I dominated… for me it was just about staying the course… for me, what better time to put it together tonight. I don’t think I heard F you Draymond tonight.” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / June 17, 2022

Michael Pina: Draymond Green: “Y’all gon’ get this podcast, all summer and next year, too” -via Twitter @MichaelVPina / June 17, 2022