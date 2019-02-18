Stephen Curry gets four-point play after Klay Thompson foul, Curry does some taunting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stephen Curry is enjoying going against Klay Thompson. Maybe a little too much.
In the first half, Curry was matched up on his Warriors’ backcourt mate and enjoyed that Thompson missed the shot.
"I GOT KLAY!"#StephenCurry is mic'd up on @NBAonTNT! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/dGYkuDIcJE
— NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2019
Then in the fourth quarter, with the game tight, Curry drained the contested three and drew the and-1 on Thompson — and did a little taunting.