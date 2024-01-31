Stephen Curry finishes through contact

LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.
Ionescu set a record with 37 points in the final of last year's WNBA 3-point contest.
Green is one of four current NBA players with multiple Olympic gold medals.
The new kids on the block are knocking off the old guard, and we’ve been waiting for this form of natural order to take shape. It’s high time we recognize what’s happening in front of our faces.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah already had games on the schedule before the Pac-12 teams moved to the Big 12.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.
There are NBA teams in need of rim protection and help in the front court, but this year's crop of college basketball bigs doesn't exactly have scouts salivating.
Kelce is the No. 3 favorite to score a TD behind Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
BetMGM already has plenty of props listed for Super Bowl LVIII.
The allure of Las Vegas and two marquee franchises is already driving the ticket market toward unprecedented highs.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is officially set.
Jacob deGrom is recovering from elbow surgery, and Max Scherzer is rehabbing from a lower back procedure.
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
The Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for another record.
The Alabama sophomore will forgo his final years of eligibility to join the PGA Tour.
Mbappé has offers from Real Madrid and PSG, both of whom want a decision soon. But Mbappé is the one who'll dictate deadlines.
Jason Fitz is joined by host of The Exempt List Charles McDonald, as the duo react to the latest head coaching hires (including Raheem Morris live on the pod) before giving three player matchups to watch in each of the two Conference Championship games. Jim Harbaugh is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers, and both hosts are feeling great about the fit. The NFL is all about having a great head coach/quarterback pairing, and LA might finally have one. The Carolina Panthers have hired Dave Canales to be the head coach, and Charles thinks it's a great hire, especially considering it was one of the less attractive openings. The Atlanta Falcons hire Raheem Morris during recording, so Fitz gets Falcon fan Charles' live reaction. Later, the duo move on to the two Conference Championship games and the three player matchups that will determine each game. On the NFC side, Charles is looking forward to Penei Sewell on Nick Bosa, Fred Warner on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and George Kittle on Brian Branch. On the NFC side, Charles is excited for Travis Kelce vs. Kyle Hamilton, Isiah Pacheco vs. Roquan Smith and Zay Flowers vs. La'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie.
The 17-team ACC schedule for 2024 is finally here.
Adrian Griffin was fired less than a year into his role as the Bucks' head coach