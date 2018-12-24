Stephen Curry exploits mismatch for game winner to sink Clippers

Stephen Curry will take this shot every time.

Faced with a chance to win a shootout over the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, Curry sank his Western Conference rivals with less than a second remaining in a 129-127 Golden State Warriors win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And it wasn’t with a jump shot.

Curry drives to the hole for game winner

With Avery Bradley on him, Curry set up the half-court offense with around 12 seconds left. He called for a Draymond Green screen and shed Bradley to find himself covered by Montrezl Harrell.

Stephen Curry’s game winner against the Clippers was cause for celebration in Oracle Arena. (Getty)

Bingo. Harrell is a 6-8, 240-pound power forward with zero chance of guarding Curry on the perimeter. Instead of pulling up for a jumper, Curry took advantage of the mismatch and drove the basket for the game-winning layup.

It was a perfectly executed play that resulted in a premium shot for one of the game’s great scorers. The Warriors got exactly what they wanted. Of course it helped that Green’s screen of Bradley extended from beyond the 3-point line to under the basket and wasn’t called a foul.

Warriors finding their stride

Curry finished with 42 points, six rebounds and two assists while Kevin Durant added 35 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Tobias Harris led the Clippers with 32 points and nine rebounds in a losing effort.

With the victory, Golden State has won eight of its last 10 and now stands a half game behind the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference. After an early season swoon with Curry hurt and team infighting, the Warriors appear to be finding their stride.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ravens defense, Lamar Jackson lead Baltimore to big win

• Watch: Texas high school wins state title on Hail Mary

• Early bowl games winners/losers: Army sets record in blowout

• Congolese boy at center of Dikembe Mutombo’s charitable efforts dies

