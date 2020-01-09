Stephen Curry explains what he told Giannis Antetokounmpo after Bucks-Warriors

Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a quick chat after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, and it wasn’t about basketball or the Olympics or how disappointing the Warriors have been this season. It was about an online game.

Speculation has run rampant since cameras caught the two stars having a conversation — especially since it appeared that Curry was mouthing “Let’s do it. Come on, man” before shaking Antetokounmpo’s hand.

“Come to the Dubs.” - Steph, probably 😂 pic.twitter.com/PZRc8179JZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 9, 2020

If Curry was talking about basketball, it would make sense that he was making a recruiting pitch to everyone’s favorite Greek Freak. Antetokounmpo can become an unrestricted free agent after next season, after all.

It wasn’t about basketball, though. Curry told Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes that he was actually talking to Antetokounmpo about teaming up in the online game PUBG. Curry gave Antetokounmpo his gamer tag and told him that they could do some damage if they teamed up. “Let’s do it, come on” was just Curry encouraging Antetokounmpo to play with him.

It definitely would have been more fun if Curry and Antetokounmpo were talking about teaming up in real life on a basketball team, but for now they were just talking about an online battle game. As for the future, though, conversations about teaming up could mean something entirely different.

