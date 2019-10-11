Stephen Curry drops 40 on Timberwolves in preseason game Thursday (VIDEO)

Stephen Curry is going to be in the thick of the MVP race this season.

He’s going to put up those kinds of numbers. With Klay Thompson rehabbing in San Francisco and Kevin Durant rehabbing on another coast, the ball is going to be in Curry’s hands a lot this season, which means numbers closer to his MVP years.

As evidence, watch Curry drop 40 on the Timberwolves in a preseason game. Effortlessly.

With the Warriors shorthanded and trying to acclimate D'Angelo Russell on the fly, this is not going to be the 57 wins or more team of the past five seasons. The Warriors probably won’t even have home-court advantage out of the ridiculously deep West this season.

But Curry is going to put up numbers and remind the doubters that he is a top-five player in this league.