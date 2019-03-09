Stephen Curry discovered dad Dell holds NBA record for most points off bench originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

You learn something new every day -- that's the beauty of life. For instance, did you know it takes about a week to make a jelly bean?

Or, more importantly, that Dell Curry, Stephen Curry's dad, has the most points off the bench in NBA history? It's true.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And Steph himself is even impressed by that -- a fact the Warriors star just recently found out:

Hold up! Pops has that record????? Learn something new every day. That's dope! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 9, 2019

L.A. Clippers guard Lou Williams had his second 40-point game of the season Friday in a 118-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. This set the NBA record for most career 30-point games off the bench and gave him the second-most all-time bench points overall.

Not bad. Not bad at all.

And if you can get Steph's attention, you're doing something right.

So, yes, that's dope. That's very dope.