Stephen Curry continues to torch the league

If you didn't think that the "silly season" was already underway, use Monday as confirmation. The day's injury report was loaded with rotation players, some sitting out due to actual health issues and others resting. Of the 18 teams in action, four played on Sunday. Add in the others, and this was a big night for the streamers. That being said, an old reliable extended his streak of 30-point games to 11 as the Warriors knocked off the 76ers in Philadelphia. Let's get into the Daily Dose.

Pistons 109, Cavaliers 105: Detroit's injury report was loaded, with Jerami Grant, Cory Joseph, Mason Plumlee and Wayne Ellington among those who sat. The big performers for Dwane Casey were Saddiq Bey (20/5/1/2 with six 3-pointers) and Frank Jackson (20/4/2/0/1 with three 3-pointers), while Isaiah Stewart (18/16/0/3/3) extended is double-double streak to three games. Bey (41%) and Stewart (47%) are both rostered in less than half of all Yahoo leagues, and those percentages should jump considerably. Killian Hayes (12/3/9/1) established new career-highs in points, assists and minutes (33). While the five turnovers were more than you'd want, that wasn't a major issue given the rookie's assist tally. Hayes is rostered in 22% of Yahoo leagues.

Cleveland was down just one rotation player, with Larry Nance Jr. away from the team for personal reasons. Collin Sexton (28/7/4/1/2 with one 3-pointer) and Darius Garland (23/1/6/2/1 with two 3-pointers) played 38 and 36 minutes, respectively, while Kevin Love (15/8/4) hit the 30-minute mark for the third time in his last five games. Unlike Sexton and Garland, Love is a prime candidate for the occasional rest day down the stretch. Jarrett Allen (5/5/0/1/1) had a tough night, but Cleveland made a run late thanks in part to the play of backup Isaiah Hartenstein (13/6/4/1/3). Hartenstein is worth a look in deep leagues, even if he's only playing about 20 minutes per night.

Bulls 102, Celtics 96: While Chicago was down just one rotation player, as Zach LaVine remains in quarantine, Boston was down three starters (Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams). Coby White (19/3/7/1/1 with three 3-pointers) may have shot just 5-of-14 from the field, but more important is the fact that he had just one turnover. Over his last three games the second-year guard has tallied 23 assists and six turnovers. This is the Coby White that the Bulls need, both for the remainder of this season and into the future.

Nikola Vucevic (29/9/2/2/1 with three 3-pointers) feasted in the frontcourt, while Garrett Temple (13/4/4/0/2 with three 3-pointers) and Thaddeus Young (13/2/3/2) also scored in double figures. Young coming off the bench gives him more opportunities to serve as a facilitator, but the decrease in minutes does him no favors as far as fantasy value is concerned. That being said, he is still a player to hold onto.

Jayson Tatum (illness) was able to give it a go for Boston and wound up posting his first career triple-double, recording a line of 14 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and one 3-pointer. But a lot of that offense came from the foul line, as Tatum was just 3-of-17 from the field. Nights like this aren't the norm for him, so those who have Tatum rostered should expect to see him bounce back Thursday night against Phoenix. Payton Pritchard (14/1/3/1 with two 3-pointers) and Semi Ojeleye (8/3/1/1 with two 3-pointers) made spot starts, and in scenarios like this the former is the player worth streaming.

Jaylen Brown, who is also dealing with a non-COVID illness, played 37 minutes and put up 23 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and three 3-pointers. Brown has shot 50% of better from the field in six of his last 10 games, continuing to build on the best season of his NBA career to date.

Warriors 107, 76ers 96: Stephen Curry went off in Philadelphia, extending his streak of 30-point games to 11. Playing on a sore left ankle, the sharpshooter tallied 49 points, three rebounds, five assists and 10 3-pointers, and he has now scored 40 or more in four of his last five games. Curry's averages over his last 10 games entering Monday: 39.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 6.8 3-pointers per, while shooting 54.6% from the field, 48.6% from three and 90.1% from the foul line.

Andrew Wiggins (16/10/2/0/2 with one 3-pointer) and Damion Lee (12/6/1/0/1 with two 3-pointers) were the Warriors' only other double-digit scorers, while Draymond Green (8/6/6/2) did a little bit of everything outside of block a shot. Kelly Oubre played 22 minutes in his return, coming off the bench and finishing with nine points and two rebounds. Kent Bazemore (two points, two rebounds in 14 minutes) was the starter, but it shouldn't be long until that changes. Juan Toscano-Anderson is still in concussion protocol after taking that hard fall during Saturday's loss to the Celtics, and he did not play Monday night.

Philadelphia was down two starters, as Tobias Harris remains sidelined with a sore right knee and Ben Simmons was held out due to illness. Seth Curry (15/0/5/1 with three 3-pointers), Dwight Howard (10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks) and George Hill (2/2/2/0/2) were all available to play, with the latter playing 18 minutes in his 76ers debut. Due to a right thumb injury, Hill had been sidelined since January 24. He'll be worked into the rotation gradually, so there's no reason to pick him up at present time, even with Simmons sidelined. Joel Embiid (28/13/8/1/1 with one 3-pointer) shot 8-of-21 from the field, but he still had himself a good night, statistically speaking, thanks to his going 11-of-14 from the foul line.

Matisse Thybulle (13/7/1/3/1 with one 3-pointer) posted one of his better lines of the season, and is worthy of a look in deep leagues with Harris sidelined. Danny Green (12/7/2/3 with four 3-pointers), Furkan Korkmaz (10/0/2/1 with two 3-pointers) and Tyrese Maxey (10 points, two rebounds) also scored in double figures for the 76ers. While Maxey doesn't offer much fantasy-wise, he managed to step up Monday night with Shake Milton struggling.

Heat 113, Rockets 91: Fresh off of a buzzer-beating win over the Nets, Miami was down three starters (Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo) and another rotation player (Tyler Herro) in the second game of a back-to-back. Kendrick Nunn (30/7/8 with six 3-pointers), Duncan Robinson (19/5/4/1 with five 3-pointers) and Goran Dragic (19/6/5/1/1 with three 3-pointers) picked up much of the slack for the winners, while Andre Iguodala (16/6/7/2/2 with four 3-pointers) and Dewayne Dedmon (12/6/1/1/2) posted full lines. It's also worth noting that Adebayo's absence meant a rare start for rookie Precious Achiuwa, who played 29 minutes and finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and one steal. Adebayo's return, as he was out for rest reasons, means that Achiuwa won't offer any value fantasy-wise moving forward. Congrats to the managers who decided to stream Achiuwa Monday night.

Houston welcomed back John Wall, who played 30 minutes and finished with 14 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one 3-pointer. Kevin Porter Jr. (18/2/3 with three 3-pointers) and Christian Wood (18/7/0/3/2 with two 3-pointers) can take a hit fantasy-wise when Wall is in the lineup, but there wasn't much of an issue in this one as there was a better split in shot attempts. Wood finished with 16, while Wall and Porter had 14 shots apiece.

Kelly Olynyk (10/8/0/1) had a tough night shooting the ball against his former team, going 3-of-8 from the field and missing both of his 3-point attempts. Jae'Sean Tate (10/5/3) also scored in double figures for Houston, which has lost six of its last seven games. Avery Bradley (two rebounds, five assist and one steal) gets to do a little more facilitating with D.J. Augustin sidelined due to a sprained left ankle, but Bradley still isn't worth streaming, much less keeping him on your roster.

Wizards 119, Thunder 107: Unfortunately Luguentz Dort did not have the opportunity to build on his impressive three-game run (97 points), as he was held out due to a strained right hip. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains sidelined, and Isaiah Roby was also ruled out for Monday's game. Kenrich Williams made a rare start, playing 35 minutes and recording a line of 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two 3-pointers. "Kenny Hustle" is, at best, a deep league streaming option on nights when the Thunder are as shorthanded as they were Monday night. Darius Bazley (26/7/3 with one 3-pointer) established a new career-high in points, and he has now scored 16 or more in five of his last six games. Bazley's rostered in just 45% of Yahoo leagues, and that percentage should increase given his recent production.

The Wizards were without Rui Hachimura, but Alex Len was able to play after originally being listed as questionable. He started, playing 16 minutes and finishing with nine points, four rebounds and one assist. Again, the center position in Washington is really frustrating when it comes to fantasy. Len, Robin Lopez (17 points, two rebounds) and Daniel Gafford (13 points, five rebounds and one block) played 16 minutes apiece Monday, which can make for tough fantasy plays. Are any of them worth using, especially in deep leagues? I like Gafford, but Lopez has also played well in recent games. Ultimately, fantasy managers would be better served finding a big on another team who isn't sharing minutes with two other bigs.

Bradley Beal (30/1/2/3/1 with three 3-pointers) and Davis Bertans (21/3/2 with six 3-pointers) shot the ball well and led the way offensively, while Russell Westbrook (13/11/17/3 with one 3-pointer) recorded his 26th triple-double of the season. But this wasn't a great night for Westbrook as far as the stat line is concerned, as he shot 5-of-18 from the field and 2-of-6 from the foul line, while also turning the ball over eight times. It's been said quite often when it comes to Westbrook's fantasy value: those who have him rostered are pretty much punting turnovers on most nights. You just hope that he puts up respectable shooting percentages more often than not...and you have Westbrook rostered in a league that uses assist-to-turnover ratio instead of turnovers.

Spurs 109, Pacers 94: Indiana was down both of its starting big men, as Domantas Sabonis was dealing with a sore back and Myles Turner a right big toe injury that will keep him out indefinitely. Add in Jeremy Lamb (knee), and the Pacers were down three rotation players for this one. Goga Bitadze made his first career start and played 23 minutes before leaving with an ankle injury, recording a line of seven points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Bitadze was just 1-of-7 from the field, but he made up for that with the rebounds and blocks production. Rostered in 5% of Yahoo leagues, he would be worth streaming in deep leagues, especially where there's a need for defensive stats. But the ankle injury changes that, unless Bitadze is cleared to play Wednesday night against Oklahoma City.

Oshae Brissett also made a spot start, accounting for 13 points, six rebounds, one steal and three 3-pointers in 25 minutes. Malcolm Brogdon (18/6/5/1/2 with one 3-pointer) shot 5-of-20 from the field, and Caris LeVert (18/4/2 with one 3-pointer) wasn't much better at 8-of-19. Doug McDermott (four points, three rebounds) made his return, but he didn't offer much in his 18 minutes on the court. He's still worth tracking, especially if the aforementioned Sabonis and Lamb were to miss additional games due to their respective injuries.

San Antonio's rotation was whole, with Gregg Popovich being able to go with his usual nine-man rotation. Derrick White (25/3/4/1 with six 3-pointers) has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last eight games, and he has a total of 18 in his last four. He led five starters in double figures for the Spurs, with Jakob Poeltl (16/7/1/2/1) shooting 7-of-10 from the field and posting a full line. DeMar DeRozan (18/8/6/0/1), Keldon Johnson (14/6/2 with one 3-pointer) and Dejounte Murray (11/7/7 with one 3-pointer) rounded out the starting five, while Drew Eubanks (9/13/1) hit double figures in rebounds for the second straight game. Due to Poeltl's durability, Eubanks is at best an occasional streaming option regardless of league format.

Suns 128, Bucks 127 (OT): Phoenix made a change to its starting lineup for this one, with Dario Saric replacing Jae Crowder. Saric shot 1-of-7 from the field, finishing with two points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes. Crowder had a better night, but not by much, as he accounted for nine points (3-of-11 FGs), three rebounds, two assists and three 3-pointers in 30 minutes. Whether this change was dictated by the matchup, or Monty Williams will stick with Saric starting next to Deandre Ayton (20/13/2/0/1) for the foreseeable future remains to be seen.

Cameron Johnson (13/1/1 with three 3-pointers) was more effective in his second game playing with a mask to protect his broken nose than he was in Saturday's loss to the Spurs. Chris Paul (22/7/13/1 with two 3-pointers) continued his march up the career assists list, moving past Magic Johnson into fifth place. Devin Booker (24/7/7/3/1 with one 3-pointer), whose free throw in the final seconds of overtime proved to be the difference, and Mikal Bridges (21/1/2/0/1 with five 3-pointers surpassed the 20-point mark for the Suns.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (33/8/2/1/1) played 35 minutes, but he had to leave the game due to cramping. He didn't sound concerned during his postgame press conference, and what will help matters is that Milwaukee won't play against until Thursday against Philadelphia. Khris Middleton (26/7/5/2 with two 3-pointers) and Jrue Holiday (25/4/8/2/1 with two 3-pointers) were the only other double-digit scorers for the Bucks. Donte DiVincenzo started and played 31 minutes in his return from injury, putting up nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and one 3-pointer. Bryn Forbes (3/2/1 with one 3-pointer in 14 minutes) and Pat Connaughton (9/9/0/1 with three 3-pointers in 23 minutes), who both made starts with DiVincenzo out, had quiet nights at the office. Neither is worth rostering now that DiVincenzo has been cleared to play.

Nuggets 139, Grizzlies 137 (2OT): With Jamal Murray done for the season, Denver was down a second guard Monday night as Monte Morris sat due to a strained hamstring. His absence meant a rare start for Facundo Campazzo, who played 33 minutes and finished with three points (1-of-8 FGs), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one 3-pointer. Not the best performance from him but, given the injuries, the rookie point guard won't lack for opportunities moving forward. Campazzo is more of a deep league option at this point, but adding him wouldn't be a major gamble provided you've already got a good point guard on your roster.

Nikola Jokic (47/15/8/0/1 with two 3-pointers) turned the ball over seven times, but that isn't a huge issue given his overall impact on the action. And with Murray and Morris sidelined, Jokic stands to be in even more positions where he can serve as a facilitator. Will Barton (28/6/7/1/1 with five 3-pointers) and Michael Porter Jr. (21/7/1/0/1 with five 3-pointers) both surpassed the 20-point mark, while the Nuggets also received some solid contributions off the bench. Paul Millsap (12/5/2/1/1), JaMychal Green (12/5/1/1 with two 3-pointers) and P.J. Dozier (10/5/5/0/1) all scored in double figures, with the latter taking on some additional responsibilities as a primary playmaker.

Memphis was down two starters (Jonas Valanciunas and Dillon Brooks), with their absences opening up spots in the starting lineup for Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman. Tillman's night was much better as, in 41 minutes, he accumulated 18 points, 14 rebounds, one assist, two steals, one block and two 3-pointers in 41 minutes. The rookie power forward obviously won't play similar minutes when Valanciunas (who's out with a concussion) returns, but he has played well enough recently to lock down a spot in the rotation. Tillman has scored 14 points or more in each of his last three games, providing some low-end fantasy value in the process.

As for Bane, he scored just three points and played 16 minutes thanks in large part to the return of De'Anthony Melton. Melton showed no signs of rust, playing 41 minutes and recording a line of 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and six 3-pointers. Grayson Allen, who's also a part of that "platoon" on the wing, went for 24 points, three rebounds, one assist three steals and three 3-pointers in 43 minutes.

Brandon Clarke (4/4/4/2/1) and Justise Winslow (6/1/1) played 23 and 18 minutes, respectively, off the bench. Clarke is a far more valuable player as far as fantasy is concerned, so don't hesitate to pick him up if he's still on your league's waiver wire. Ja Morant (36/8/12/3/1 with two 3-pointers) had one of his best offensive games as a pro, shooting 13-of-24 from the field and 8-of-11 from the foul line in 45 minutes.

Jazz 111, Lakers 97: Two days after the first meeting between the two teams, the Jazz rotation looked a lot different Monday night. Mike Conley (14/2/10/1 with three 3-pointers), Rudy Gobert (14/10/2/1/2) and Derrick Favors (2/5/0/1/1) were all available after sitting out Saturday's overtime defeat, while Ersan Ilyasova was held out due to tightness in his hamstring. Jordan Clarkson (22/3/1/1 with two 3-pointers) and Joe Ingles (21/4/5 with five 3-pointers) led the way offensively for a team that boasted six double-digit scorers on the night. Bojan Bogdanovic (19/3/4/1 with two 3-pointers) and Royce O'Neale (13/9/5/0/2 with three 3-pointers) both shot the ball well, with the latter not missing a shot. O'Neale is rostered in 24% of Yahoo leagues but, even with his 27 points in two games against the Lakers, he's pretty much a deep league option at best due to the lack of consistent offensive production.

The Lakers rotation was largely unchanged, and Talen Horton-Tucker produced the best scoring night of his young NBA career. In 28 minutes off the bench, he accounted for 24 points (career-high), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and three 3-pointers. With LeBron James still a ways off from making his return, Horton-Tucker (rostered in 20% of Yahoo leagues) is worth taking a chance on, especially in deep leagues.

Andre Drummond (8/8/4/2), Dennis Schroder (15/4/6/4 with two 3-pointers) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (15 points, one steal and five 3-pointers) were all able to play, and ultimately took on their usual workloads as starters. Markieff Morris (4/2/1) laid an egg after posting a double-double on Saturday, and his already-low fantasy value will drop even lower once Anthony Davis returns. The Lakers won't play again until Thursday, and there's a chance that Davis will be available.