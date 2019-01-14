Stephen Curry caps 48-point night, duel with Luka Doncic with game-winning 3 vs. Mavericks

Sunday provided an enticing matchup between Dallas Mavericks rookie phenom Luka Doncic and the stars of the Golden State Warriors.

It didn’t disappoint.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Doncic put on yet another show, but it was Stephen Curry and the Warriors who got the last laugh in a 119-114 thriller over the Mavericks.

Curry red-hot from distance

Curry had a massive shooting night, hitting 11-of-19 3-pointers en route to 48 points. None were bigger than his pull-up 3 from the top of the key with Dorian Finney-Smith guarding him with 42.2 seconds left.

Stephen Curry got the best of Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in a thriller capped by his game-winning 3-pointer. (Getty)

The shot broke a 114-114 tie and proved to be the difference in the game as the Mavericks would not score again.

Curry finished the game with 48 points, six rebounds and five assists. He started hot, hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter as he and Kevin Durant combined to score all 25 of Golden State’s points in the opening stanza.

Doncic puts on a show too

But Dallas was tough throughout, with Doncic coming up with several big plays in the game including this behind-the-back dribble and alley-oop to Dwight Powell.

Doncic finished with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists in the loss and more than backed up Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s pre-game endorsement that “whether he makes it or not, he’s an All-Star.”

With the win, the Warriors move into a first-place tie with the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Robinson: Tough questions ahead for Cowboys in the offseason

• Brown: Rams winning the heart of Los Angeles

• Report: Gronk will consider retirement after the season

• Report: Sarkisian heading to Alabama, passing over NFL

