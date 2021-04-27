Stephen Curry calls playing whole career with Warriors ‘priority’

Dan Feldman
·2 min read
Stephen Curry said he wanted to finish his career with the Warriors even when they were still just an upstart. Curry said he wanted to finish his career with the Warriors when they were in the midst of their dynasty. And now that they’ve fallen on harder times

Curry still says he wants to finish his career with the Warriors.

Curry, via ESPN:

It’s always been a priority. When you look at guys like Dirk, Kob that I played against and have heard them talk about what that’s meant, they don’t speak on it lightly. There’s a reverence for that club. You never know what could happen, obviously, but I’ve felt that’s always been something that would mean so much to me.

And you want to stay competitive. You want to stay in that fight where you’re winning championships. If I can accomplish both, that’s the ultimate goal.

Maybe this will quiet rumors Curry – who’s headed toward 2022 free agency – could join another team (like the Lakers). But probably not. The appeal of a star like him will remain immense, even if the odds of luring him are low.

Golden State could keep competing for titles during Curry’s prime… if Draymond Green elevates his game when it counts… if Klay Thompson gets healthy and reverts to form… if James Wiseman and the Timberwolves’ first round turn into key contributors… if…

The margin for error has thinned. By being so good for so long, the Warriors routinely picked low in the draft. They (justifiably) gave big contracts to aging players. The NBA’s system makes it difficult to remain on top.

Of course, Curry wants to stay in Golden State AND compete for more championships. But what if he must choose between the two?

His three rings could make him content. Or they could push him to chase gratifying postseason runs elsewhere if necessary.

Curry has never really had to decide between the Warriors and winning. Maybe he never will.

But, likely, he’ll eventually face a tough choice.

At least we know what he has consistently and continues to call his “priority.”

Kelly Oubre again Tootsee Rolls to induce missed free throws (video) Curry keeps hitting ridiculous shots, sets record for most 3-pointers in... PBT Podcast: What's left to learn the rest of this NBA regular season?

Stephen Curry calls playing whole career with Warriors ‘priority’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com

    The U.S. will begin sharing its entire stock of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with the world once it clears federal safety reviews, the White House said Monday, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the coming months. The move greatly expands on the Biden administration's action last month to share about 4 million doses of the vaccine with Mexico and Canada. The AstraZeneca vaccine is widely in use around the world but has not yet been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.