Stephen Curry calls out Michael Jordan for being a hater

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is one of the best players in the NBA. When he retires, it’s possible he’ll go down as the defining player of his generation. But that hasn’t won over Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan just yet.

Jordan made waves in October when he called Curry a great player, but “not a Hall of Famer yet.” Curry mostly took that comment in stride, saying he believes he’s a good player, but he knows he still has to prove himself.

Curry took a slightly different approach while appearing on the Sole Collector YouTube page. While playing HORSE against host Matthew Welty, Curry is asked whether he’s ever sent a pair of shoes to his haters. He jokingly responds, “Might have to send them to MJ.”

The exchange occurs around the 3:10 mark:

The 31-year-old Curry gave a sly smile and laughed after making that comment.

Curry won’t be adding to his Hall of Fame résumé any time soon. Curry broke his hand in October, and will miss at least three months due to the injury.

Ultimately, Jordan’s opinion of Curry doesn’t matter. All Curry has to do is make an impact on the Hall of Fame voters. They are probably far more forgiving than Jordan when it comes to judging basketball players.

