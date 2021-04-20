Stephen Curry with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 04/19/2021

  • Curry hits 10 3s, scores 49 in Warriors' win in Philly

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) Stephen Curry stripped off his No. 30 jersey and handed stuffed duffle bags full of memorabilia to a Delaware state trooper who stopped in full uniform to shoot hoops on the playground with neighborhood kids. Curry put on a 3-point spectacle in Philly worthy of the trooper's own effort. Curry hit 10 3-pointers and scored 49 points to extend his sizzling stretch, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 107-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

  • 3 observations: Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Joel Embiid, Sixers

    Stephen Curry had a big night as he led the Golden State Warriors past the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.

  • Kelly Oubre Jr. with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Kelly Oubre Jr. (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 04/19/2021

  • Warriors observations: What we learned in 107-96 win vs. 76ers

    Steph Curry continued his incredible hot streak, and it led to a big win in Philly.

  • Andy Reid details Chiefs’ current options at offensive tackle for 2021

    Reid commented on the Chiefs' current offensive tackle situation ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Steph Curry overtakes Bradley Beal as NBA’s leading scorer with 49-point game

    Just days before the two guards go head to head, Steph Curry passed Bradley Beal in scoring to take over the top spot on the NBA leaderboard.

  • Warriors at Sixers: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, rookie watch, previous result, start time on April 19

    After dropping a battle to the Celtics, the Warriors will continue their road swing with a tilt against the 76ers. Here are all the details.

  • Draymond Green with an assist vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) with an assist vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 04/19/2021