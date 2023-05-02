Stephen Curry is the best system the NBA has ever seen | Ball Don’t Lie

Yahoo Sports NBA writer Vince Goodwill is joined by NBC Sports Chicago’s Jason Goff on the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast to discuss the Golden State Warriors and their leader Stephen Curry, and debate if Steph is the greatest ‘system’ to ever play in the NBA.

Video Transcript

VINCENT GOODWILL: Steph is the greatest system of all time, and people will take that as system player. No, he's the greatest system. Magic before that, I believed, was the greatest single system of all time. I don't think Steph is a better player than Magic Johnson. I do think he is a better system for the game that we play today.

Now, you said it. This is how great Steph is. He busted up his hand, right? They squandered three basically drafted. Moses Moody can play. You know what I mean? I feel like they haven't figured out how to develop him or whatever. But yeah, Moses Moody, Kuminga, Wiseman, neither has really panned out in the way that you expect top 10 picks to be.

JASON GOFF: Right.

VINCENT GOODWILL: Klay Thompson has had two significant injuries. And even though the numbers say, he played really good defense yesterday. He's not the same player that he was at his height. Draymond Green is not the same player he was in 2016 either. With all of those things that have sort of gone wrong for them, and Kevon Looney is going, right? With all the things that's gone wrong, Steph Curry still has them on the doorstep of another championship, because he's that great. You know what I mean?

He's that singularly great. He has to put up with Jordan Poole! Trick or treat, that's what I call Jordan Poole. He is trick or treat. You don't know what you're going to get from him. You feel the groan whenever he takes a shot. You're like, no, no, no. OK, it went in. Or it's like, what are you doing? You're driving to the basket getting your [BLEEP] pinned up against the glass, and you laying up against the stanchion, you know what I mean?

JASON GOFF: Because you're not going to get it back on the other end, by the way. He ain't one of them dudes like, get it back on the other end. Jordan like, nope, I'm going to get it on that end.

VINCENT GOODWILL: No, and it's funny, because I wanted to bring you on. And I didn't think I wanted to go in this direction. But because of the way they won yesterday, I feel like you're the perfect person to say it, to talk to this about. You saw the late Jordan Bulls.

JASON GOFF: Yeah.

VINCENT GOODWILL: Not the Bulls that overwhelmed you with talent, that not only is Michael the best player in the world, but there's Pippen. And we're playing this system that nobody can really wrap their minds around. So we got the best athletes, and we got the best system. We're going to overwhelm you.

Golden State can't overwhelm teams any more, the way that they did in 2015 or '16 or '17, because they don't take more 3's than everybody anymore. They're up there, but now they're doing it with some guile. They're doing it where we can't stop Sacramento from running. So, we're going to limit our own mistakes. Sacramento said, they're old and they're slow. They were right.

But what Golden State did was, oh, we're going to grab every offensive rebound. We're not going to turn the ball over. We're not going to give you opportunities in the open floor. They've reached the stage where they're like, Jay, we're not going to beat ourselves. So you can't beat us. And I think that A, Bulls-like. And B, that's really dangerous if you're an opponent.