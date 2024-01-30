Stephen Curry to battle Sabrina Ionescu in first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu are set to compete in a head-to-head 3-point contest, the NBA announced Tuesday.

The competition, billed as "Stephen vs. Sabrina," will be the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge and will take place during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Both players are playing for charities, Curry's Eat.Learn.Play and Ionescu’s SI20 Foundation will receive donations from the NBA and WNBA.

Each made 3-pointer during the competition is valued at $1,000, the money ball is worth $2,000, and a 3-pointer called the "STARRY Range Ball" − from 29 feet, nine inches away − is worth $3,000.

Curry, who has won the NBA 3-Point Contest championship twice, will shoot with NBA regulation basketballs from the league's standard three-point line and Ionescu will shoot from the WNBA 3-point line with WNBA basketballs.

Ionescu posted on social media that she was ready to shoot from the NBA line.

I’ll shoot from the NBA line… LETS GET IT!!!!!!! https://t.co/LmQEbMe4S5 — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) January 30, 2024

Curry is the NBA record holder with 3,577 made 3-pointers and is a two-time NBA MVP and a four-time first-team All-NBA selection.

Last season, Ionescu averaged 17 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and made 44.8 percent of her three-pointers, helping the Liberty reach the WNBA Finals. She also hit 128 3-pointers, setting a WNBA record.

About NBA All-Star 2024

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home to the Indiana Pacers, at 8 p.m. ET. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 22nd consecutive year.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse will also host Panini Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 16. Lucas Oil Stadium will be home to the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Feb. 16 and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 17.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu in 1st NBA vs WNBA 3-Point Challenge