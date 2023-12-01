Stephen Curry almost hit the most amazing pre-game shot of his career. It's still worth watching.

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors

There were a lot of stories to talk about: Golden State celebrating the Stephen Curry/Klay Thompson/Draymond Green trio on 11-30-23 (their numbers). There was the Warriors getting a much-needed win against another team desperate for victories in the Clippers.

Yet all of that paled compared to the pregame shot Curry missed — but came so close to making.

Imagine if Steph hit this



pic.twitter.com/kJEbfMdEf7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 1, 2023

I actually spent a minute checking to make sure that wasn't fake video footage, because it seems that unreal. It's not. Curry almost hit that shot.

After the win, the Warriors star trio did talk about their time together, a decade that includes four rings and a lot of dominance.