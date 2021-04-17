Stephen Curry aiming to tie this Kobe Bryant NBA record vs. Celtics

Nick Goss
·2 min read
Curry aiming to tie this Kobe Bryant NBA record vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Few players in the NBA are playing better than Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry right now, and he has a chance to make history Saturday night against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Curry has scored 30-plus points in nine consecutive games, putting him in reach of a league record set by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant nearly 10 years ago.

ESPN Stats & Info provided some context with the following tweet: 

Curry is averaging 38.2 points during this ridiculous nine-game scoring run. The Warriors won six of those games as they battle for playoff positioning in the Western Conference.

Forsberg Four: How the Core Four have sparked C's win streak

The Celtics have plenty of quality defenders to try to slow down Curry, and we should expect Marcus Smart to get plenty of minutes defending the former MVP winner. Defending the 3-point shot is essential to slowing down Curry, and the C's are allowing opponents to shoot 37.3 percent (18th in the NBA) on attempts from beyond the arc.

The Celtics should be confident in their ability to beat the Warriors, regardless of how well Curry plays. Boston's .538 win percentage (7-6) against the Warriors since 2014 is the highest in the league. The Celtics also beat the Warriors 111-104 on the road in February.

